Chances of scattered showers and storms remain part of the National Weather Service forecast through the upcoming holiday weekend across south-central Texas.
Some isolated pockets of heavy rainfall could occur Wednesday through Friday.
According to Andrew Quigley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New Braunfels, two main ingredients are in place to bring rain chances to the region.
“There’s a combination of two disturbances — one to our northwest, focused over West Texas, the Edwards Plateau vicinities, and then there’s a weak disturbance that has drifted in from the Gulf of Mexico,” Quigley said.
Quigley added that moist air over the region has also helped create not only thunderstorms but occasionally heavy rain.
“It’s going to have the same general setup over the next couple of days,” he said. “Then what we’re looking at is the disturbance from the northwest continuing to pester our weather through the end of the work week.”
The chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms could continue over the Labor Day weekend and into early next week.
“We can’t rule out chances for showers and storms for Labor Day,” Quigley said. “Overall, the probabilities are a bit lower compared to what (we saw Tuesday) and later this week.”
Expect high temperatures to warm into the low to mid-90s through the weekend. Lows will fall into the low to mid-70s.
Despite precipitation falling over the New Braunfels area recently, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map from the National Drought Mitigation Center continues to indicate extreme to exceptional drought conditions covering almost all of south-central Texas.
Comal and Guadalupe counties are experiencing exceptional drought conditions, the most severe drought category possible.
The Drought Monitor classifies drought conditions into five categories based on how unusual the dry conditions are in an area at a given time of year according to climate data.
About 12% of the state is under exceptional drought conditions.
Comal County’s average Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a moisture index generated by the Texas A&M Forest Service used to determine wildfire potential, stood at 700 on Tuesday morning, an improvement from the prior week but still indicating dry conditions. Guadalupe County’s index stood at 690.
The index is based on a daily water balance considering precipitation and soil moisture.
The index can range from 0 to 800, where a value of zero represents no moisture depletion, and 800 would be representative of absolutely dry conditions.
An index figure between 600 and 800 is often associated with severe drought and increased wildfire potential.
Burn bans are in effect for Comal and Guadalupe counties.
Recent rainfall has also done little to help aquifer conditions in the area.
The Edwards Aquifer level at the J-17 index well stood at 634.9 feet on Tuesday morning, about 23 feet below historical average values for this time of year.
The level at Comal Springs stood at 120 cubic feet per second on Tuesday morning, about 136 feet below historical average values for this time of year.
New Braunfels Utilities water customers are under Stage 3 drought watering conditions.
Current third-stage watering restrictions for landscape watering with a sprinkler are allowed one day per week, every other week, before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m., determined by the last digit of the address, with addresses ending 0 or 1 on Monday, 2 or 3 on Tuesday, 4 or 5 on Wednesday, 6 or 7 on Thursday and 8 or 9 on Friday. This week is a non-watering week.
Under Stage 3 restrictions, residents can use a hand-held hose, bucket, drip irrigation system or soaker hose that does not spray water in the air any day but only before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
Using a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends at any stage of restrictions.
