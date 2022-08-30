At this point, the office of mayor of New Braunfels should come with its own recipe book.
In each of the past eight seasons, the Unicorns have claimed victory in the Guadalupe River Bowl against the rival Seguin Matadors, which has also meant a win in the savory side bet between the town’s two mayors.
Each year, the mayors offer up a friendly wager — New Braunfels’ finest sausage against Seguin’s freshest pecans. New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman, who has already collected on the Unicorns’ wins in 2020 and 2021, said he’s hoping to add another tasty triumph in 2022.
“The teasing and the good fun is always one of the best parts about it for me,” Brockman said. “It’s a great rivalry and great to be a part of, and we have so many friends that work either here or in Seguin. For the kids, it’s recognizing and holding them up to carry on a tradition forever and ever. I’m just honored to be mayor to be a part of it again this year.”
Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen agreed, saying it’s of the utmost importance that the two towns not only continue their friendly rivalry, but also ensure that it’s passed along to the younger generations.
“Tradition is important,” Dodgen said. “It’s been going on for 110 years and I don’t know if we can ever stop. There are people who look forward to this and it’s interesting how the new people coming in or the young people are interested in how it got started and what’s happening.”
The long-standing gridiron rivalry between the Unicorns and Matadors dates back to the 1920s, and the two teams are set to meet Thursday night at New Braunfels High School for the 96th consecutive year. New Braunfels holds a commanding edge in the all-time series at 68-38-3, but Dodgen is hoping that hometown product Craig Dailey can lead Seguin to its first Guadalupe River Bowl victory since 2013.
“Our head coach is a Seguin boy,” Dodgen said. “He graduated from Seguin High School and went to TLU. His son is the freshman quarterback and is doing excellent. It’s very exciting. There’s a lot of growth, a lot of positive changes.”
The Unicorns, coach by Glenn Mangold, are riding high following a thrilling 34-33 win last week over highly-touted Denton Ryan. Brockman, a former football coach himself, expects Big Blue to continue that momentum.
“I know the Unicorns will be ready on Thursday night, especially after the big win last week,” Brockman said. “It kind of gives us an idea of what kind of season they’re going to have.”
New Braunfels won the 2021 matchup 35-15 at Matador Stadium, and this year’s game marks the Unicorns’ 2022 home opener. In addition to the usual fanfare, the Guadalupe River Bowl will be spotlighted by San Antonio television station CW35 as one of its Thursday Night Lights live broadcasts.
Brockman said that no matter the day of the week, the Unicorns and Matadors are sure to provide plenty of excitement.
“I love the Friday night lights, but it’s alright — we’ll play on Thursday,” Brockman said. “Whenever we strap it up, we’re ready to go.”
