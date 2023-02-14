While Paula Deen is known as the queen of butter, Braunda Smith considers herself the queen of frying.
Smith, chef and owner of Lucy Cooper’s Ice House in New Braunfels — a bar at its core — is the creative mind behind menu items such as fried mac and cheese sticks with a strawberry jalapeno dip and, of course, the fried green tomatoes BLT.
Smith partially credits her cooking to her Cajun-Creole background, having spent summers with her grandparents in Louisiana and Mississippi.
She also credits her cooking skills and ideas with having been a military wife; having been to so many places, she was able to meet women from different cultures.
“You get together, and you cook and you break bread because food feeds your soul,” Smith said. “I don’t care what you do; smells have memories. Tastes have memories, and you can go, and you can have this amazing experience and … they broaden your horizon, they make you better, you know, and that’s where it came from.”
Smith and her husband gained experience in the bar industry after being a part of a business venture in Texas for 10 years. After parting ways, the two decided to open a bar of their own in San Antonio; in 2018, the first Lucy Cooper’s opened.
At first glance, the name Lucy Cooper may seem odd. After all, the owner’s first names are Braunda and Jesse, and neither of their last names is Cooper.
“Can you imagine being a little girl and, ‘Hi, what’s your name, little girl?’ ‘My name is Braunda.’ ‘What? Rhonda, Brenda? Baronda?’ I mean, I’ve heard it all,” Smith said. “I think at one time, I had just decided that, you know what, I would just start introducing myself as Lucy.”
When Smith met her husband, he would come home and greet her in an “I love Lucy” fashion. Moreover, her mother-in-law’s last name was Cooper.
The final piece that tied it together was the name of the club Smith went to with her friends as a teenager. The old hang-out spot was called Lucy Cooper’s; she told her husband stories about the establishment, and her husband brought it up as a name suggestion for the bar.
Although it took the couple a while to come to the name Lucy Cooper’s, it was easier for Smith to decide on having a bar instead of a restaurant.
“I have six kids; I come here to get away from my children, so I don’t want to be around yours — no, I’m kidding,” Smith said as she laughed. “No, I mean, there’s a little bit of truth to that … even though they say they don’t like it to save face, people want to go somewhere where they can escape … the kid-friendly environment. They want the kid-free environment. They just don’t quite know how to say it without feeling guilty or feeling bad about it.”
Smith became a mother when she was young and now has six children. When each child was born, she’d stay home to raise them until they started school.
Because of this, Smith only worked after her kids started school. When Smith was divorced and a single mother, she worked only on the weekends when her children were away; she made sure to be with them throughout the week.
Smith said she made sacrifices to be there for her children. Now that Smith is older, she can think more about what she wants.
“Now I’m in the second season of my life, and I am living my best life because I am able to … do the things that I want to do and selfishly do the things that I want to do,” Smith said. “I really want women to know that’s OK. You know, you can have both. Just because you give up one now doesn’t mean you can’t do something … I’m 47 years old, and over the past four or five years in my 40s really coming into who I am as a woman. I think women need to know that that’s okay.”
Smith opened up the New Braunfels location in 2021 — three years to the exact day the San Antonio location opened.
A little after a year since its opening, Smith and her business have drawn the eyes of an increasingly expansive audience. Along with positive press from the San Antonio Express-News, Smith caught the attention of Food Network.
Smith participated in Guy’s Grocery Games, hosted by Guy Fieri, and the episode will air on May 24. Smith says even more exciting announcements will be made later this year.
To learn more about Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, visit its website at www.lucycoopers.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lucycoopersnewbraunfels.
