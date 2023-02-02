Santikos Entertainment in New Braunfels is planning to start the grand finale of its renovation and expansion double feature.
A couple of months ago, the theater finished replacing the remaining stadium seating in three theaters with fully-reclining seating.
Now, the theater plans to expand and renovate the building and add to the entertainment lineup.
One of the new additions to the theater includes 50 more arcade games. These arcade games include some that allow players to have chances at winning prizes.
Additionally, an eight-lane bowling alley will be added, along with a new sports bar.
On the concession side, self-serving popcorn machines and in-seat service for food will be incorporated.
These renovations come a year and a half after Santikos Entertainment in New Braunfels opened its doors, replacing the preceding Alamo Drafthouse.
According to Andrew Brooks, Santikos Entertainment Executive Director of Sales and Marketing, the COVID-19 pandemic saw Santikos theaters such as the Casablanca and Cibolo locations fare better than their regular theaters.
“That’s because we had other offerings for guests like the arcade and bowling and things we’re going to bring to New Braunfels,” Brooks said. “What we did is just look around and found a need for some more family entertainment there in New Braunfels, and we worked with The Wiggins Group — they came up with a plan that is going to let us expand and fill that need there.”
Renovations are anticipated to begin sometime in the spring and hopefully come to completion by the end of fall.
Brooks said that these renovations shouldn’t be too invasive with regard to normal theater activities, although there may be a short period where hours will be modified and some possible days of closure.
“We’re excited to get this expansion underway,” Brooks said. “We’d rather do it sooner than later.”
