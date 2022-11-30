With Thanksgiving leftovers dwindling in the fridge New Braunfels is turning attention to ushering in the holiday season with Christmas events.
Traditions
On Saturday, Dec. 3 Gruene is welcoming Pony Express riders from the Heritage Trail Ride Association of New Braunfels to deliver a special Christmas message from the governor.
The tradition that’s celebrating its 21st year will have a temporary post office next to Gruene Outfitters where people can bring Christmas cards to be postmarked with a Gruene commemorative stamp.
The Pony Express Riders take to the streets of Gruene at 10 a.m.
Later in the evening Gruene will be lit for the holidays when Cowboy Kringle saddles up for a ride starting at 5 p.m.
Bringing in another round of festive cheer is the 42nd annual Caroling in the Park event.
From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Landa Park Dance Slab The Greater New Braunfels Arts Council will have photos with Santa, hot cocoa, and family arts and crafts like painting ornaments and decorating cookies.
The event is stacked with art vendors, caroling sing-alongs, live performances and Landa Park train rides.
Festive events
It’s time to prepare those festive pajamas for the Jeepers Jammy Jam on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Billy’s Ice.
This will be the first time the event collecting pajamas for local hospitals will be held, and will feature a pajama contest for the craziest holiday jammies. For those who can’t make it a donation booth is available for two weeks before the event.
The Silos at Freiheit Village is putting on its 3rd annual Winterzeit Fest on Friday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event is stacked with live music from acts like the Comal/New Braunfels Brass Band, food trucks, vendors and games.
Meyer Ranch is back at it with its annual holiday parade featuring decorated golf carts riding through the neighborhood along with a visit from Santa on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Shopping
For those looking for that extra special holiday gift the New Braunfels Conservation Society is holding their Old Town Christmas Market.
The market will help New Braunfels check items off Christmas lists with gift baskets and handmade items. It all starts Thursday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. and wraps at 7 p.m.
More shopping opportunities await at Freiheit Country Store as it holds the North Pole Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The market brings together over 20 small businesses and includes an appearance by the green meanie of Christmas.
Kinder Ranch Elementary holds its festive shopping event the week of Dec. 5 from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Candy Cane Lane is the perfect place for kids and parents to get some of their Christmas shopping done.
Holiday photos
— Pictures with The Grinch at Go Green Botanicals Inc. on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
— Cowboy Kringle photo-ops are available through CowboyKringle.com with slots every weekend prior to Christmas.
— During its Winter Wonderland Market and Book Fair, The Book Haus on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will have photos with Santa and The Grinch along with plenty of holiday family fun. Check out The Book Haus for other fun festive events this month.
— Bluebonnet Ford is giving children an opportunity to convince Santa they’ve been good this year by mingling with the man in red and his wife over cookies while taking a few photos on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
— On Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. McKenna Children’s Museum is hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus for photos and help ring in Christmas with games and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.