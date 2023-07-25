Sandra Lux Bigelow, or Sandy to all, departed us all way too early on Saturday, July 15th in Middlebury, VT. She was born on December 16th, 1964, in New Braunfels to Benno Lux and Mary Ann Preiss. Sandy grew up in Bulverde on the family farm. The farm life lived through her veins throughout her entire time on Earth. So much so that after she finished school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, she moved back down to the farm. Friends and family meant the world to Sandy. In her younger years, Sandy participated in the bowling and softball leagues around Bulverde and Spring Branch. She also played a mad game of pool at the Iron Skillet. From time to time Sandy would spend her Saturday nights on the dance hall circuit bouncing around from Twin Sisters, Kendalia and Anhalt dance halls. Her summers were filled with family reunions across Texas and the holidays would be split between the different family branches.
After giving birth to her son Michael, Sandy began her long and successful career in education. By the time she left Texas, Sandy had worked at many of the original schools across western Comal ISD. When she worked at Smithson Valley High School, her room would be where many students would hangout prior to school starting for the day. Sandy’s amazing life was not without its tragedies. Sandy endured as she devoted her love and support to her brother’s, mother’s, and stepfather’s courageous battles of cancer. In 2010, she became a young widow when her husband Rick passed away. With all these hardships she grew stronger.
In 2015, Sandy shocked everyone by leaving Texas and moving to the Northeast. The last eight years of Sandy’s life were full of joy and happiness. She increased the size of her family by marrying her last love, Blakley. With Blake by her side, Sandy travelled across the U.S. showing Blake the America he never imagined. Sandy instantly became the matriarch of the newly expanded family. She brought in Blake’s children Jennifer, Alyssa, Michael, and Blake and his grandchildren as her own.
Sandy’s last title in life was her most cherished, Grandma. She would travel night and day no matter the location in the world to get to her little munchkin, Benno. She was looking forward and could not wait to meet her second munchkin Connor, who currently is baking in the oven.
Sandy was the most beautiful soul God ever made. Everyone who met Sandy was instantly touched by her devotion, love, and high spirit. She could hang with the stronger crap-talker. She will surely be missed by all who knew her.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Blakley Bigelow of Port Henry, NY, her father and stepmother Benno and Glenda Lux of Burleson, TX, children Michael Halleran (Jessica) of Fort Gordon, GA, Jennifer Bigelow Leavitt (Brian) of Benson, NC, Alyssa Whitford of Moriah, NY, Michael Bigelow (Savannah) of Port Henry, NY, Blake Bigelow of Port Henry, NY, brother David Lux of Grapevine, TX, grandchildren Benno, Jonah, Andrew, Hunter, Fisher, Silas, numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Lee Huff, her mother and stepfather, Mary Ann and Lyndal Ryder and brother Michael Lux.
The gravesite service will take place at the St. Joseph’s Church - Honey Creek on Saturday July 29, 2023 at 10am.
To leave messages for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
