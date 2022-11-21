FLORESVILLE — Last Thursday, Port Lavaca Calhoun ended Canyon Lake’s seven-game winning streak in a Class 4A-I area playoff matchup.
The 28-13 loss will end the Hawks’ season with a 7-4 overall record (5-0 in district) and a district and bi-district championship.
The Hawks were on the board early as senior quarterback Hunter Anderson scored the game’s first touchdown with a 4-yard run.
Even with this head start, the Hawks could not withstand the Sandcrabs’ response as sophomore quarterback Alex Parker found Tony Hensley for a 50-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7 to end the first quarter.
Near the end of the second, the Sandcrabs struck again as Hensley found the end zone via a 12-yard touchdown run, but they missed the point-after attempt, ending the half up 13-7.
At the beginning of the third quarter, things were only looking up for the Sandcrabs when Hensley scored a 73-yard touchdown with a successful 2-point conversion as Calhoun went up 21-7
With a later loss of a tackle on the Sandcrabs, the Hawks may have gotten a chance to revive themselves, but Canyon Lake came out unsuccessful.
Late in the third quarter, the Hawks’ defense recovered a Calhoun fumble but turned it over on downs on the ensuing possession.
The Hawks recovered another fumble on the Sandcrabs’ next drive. This time they capitalized as Anderson ran a quarterback sneak into the end zone. The point-after attempt was unsuccessful, making it 21-13 with 6:29 left in the contest.
The Sandcrabs put it away at the 2:29 mark of the contest as Hensley ran for a 40-yard touchdown, his fourth of the game, bringing the final score to 28-13, to end the Hawks’ season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.