The San Marcos City Council will soon vote on whether to expand a huge heavy industrial park with enormous negative consequences for its surrounding communities including Martindale, Reedville, Maxwell, Kyle and New Braunfels. At its July 3 meeting, the city council will hold public hearings on whether to annex and change the zoning on 580 acres to expand the planned Axis Logistics Industrial Park. This heavy industrial (HI) development was originally approved in 2019 as the SMART Terminal and sold in 2021 to Scarborough Lane, the current developer, who has acquired additional land to bring this proposed development to more than 2000+ acres.
The developer is marketing Axis Logistics as “one of the largest” industrial parks in the nation and an ideal location for manufacturing and distribution centers for the “mega-urban triangle of Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.” The developers have not been transparent about what industry it will bring to this area. What we do know is that increased flooding and runoff from the impervious cover will pollute the San Marcos River and that increased 18-wheeler truck traffic will make already dangerous roads more dangerous for this entire area. They are advertising themselves nationally and internationally as easily accessible to IH 35, FM 110 and TX 130.
This massive heavy industrial park will harm the well-being of its closest neighbors and the environment. Around the clock noise from heavy truck traffic, the loading and unloading of truck cargo and stacking cargo containers up to 80 feet high will affect resident’s hearing and ability to sleep. The development also risks poisoning and drying-out wells — people’s drinking water.
Do we want our communities transformed into a home for a mega-industrial development? This is what will happen if we do not make our voices heard by our elected city officials.
