Editor’s note: This is part of a series on area residents facing federal charges in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Samuel Montoya of San Marcos wore a bright red baseball cap when he entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.
He filmed and uploaded video of what he saw during the entire unauthorized visit — including the death of insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt.
Montoya, now 37, pleaded guilty on Nov. 7 to parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building.
That charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.
He also faces up to five years of probation and a maximum fine of $5,000.
His sentencing is set for February.
Montoya’s attorney did not respond to an interview request.
At the time of the riot, Montoya said he worked for InfoWars, the company run by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
According to federal prosecutors and his own court statements, Montoya walked through the Senate Wing Door at about 2:18 p.m.
‘Whatever it takes to MAGA’
Montoya uploaded a 44-minute video of himself walking through the Capitol with crowds of rioters.
He captured video footage of the death of insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt.
A U.S. Capitol Police officer fatally shot the 35-year-old woman when she attempted to climb through shattered glass doors leading into the House of Representatives chamber lobby.
Dozens of House members and staffers were inside.
The rioters had violently interrupted the lawmakers’ work to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
At least once in the video, Montoya said that Trump supporters have “stormed” the U.S. Capitol building to take “the people’s house back.”
About 10 minutes into the video, Montoya started discussing why he was in D.C.
“We’re gonna crawl, we’re gonna climb. We’re gonna do whatever it takes, we’re gonna do whatever it takes to MAGA,” he said. “Here we go, y’all. Here we go, y’all. Look at this, look at this. I don’t even know what’s going on right now. I don’t wanna get shot, I’ll be honest, but I don’t wanna lose my country. And that’s more important to me than — than getting shot.”
He said he was “having a good time” on the Capitol steps.
“We have had enough!” he said. “We’re not gonna take your f— vaccines! We’re not gonna take all your bull—! The people are rising up!”
After entering the building, Montoya turned the camera on himself.
“It feels good to be in the Capitol baby!” he said with a smile.
At one point, Montoya said the crowd was “being a little bit too rowdy.”
“I’m sure these officers are scared, but we’re here, we’re here to just show that we’ve had enough. We’ve had enough,” he said.
About 140 law enforcement officials were injured in the attack. Some rioters beat police with flagpoles and sprayed them with mace.
Several officers who responded to the attack have since died by suicide.
“We don’t hurt innocent people; we don’t tear down statues! We don’t tear down statues!” Montoya said in the video. “We take our house back! We take the people’s house back!”
The federal government’s latest estimates show that the rioters caused about $2.5 million in damage to the Capitol building and grounds.
Montoya remained in the building until officers ushered a crowd out a door just before 3:00 p.m.
He had attempted to identify himself as a “reporter” or “journalist” in the crowd.
But Capitol staff did not find that he had Congressional press credentials.
Arrested in Austin
The FBI received a tip from one of Montoya’s relatives on Jan. 11, 2021.
The person said Montoya had shown the video to his family, and they knew that he had been inside the Capitol “near the shooting of a woman.”
Montoya also discussed his experience on three InfoWars shows in January 2021.
In at least one interview, he appeared to be wearing the same jacket he wore in the Capitol.
“I was there,” he said. “I was there on the outside. I was there on the inside.”
He described hearing the gunshot and the scene where Babbitt was shot.
Montoya was arrested in April 2021 in Austin.
He was originally charged with:
— Entering or remaining in a restricted building.
— Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.
— Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
— Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.
— Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
In May of 2021, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
A run for Congress
Montoya, the son of a San Marcos preacher, was a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives 35th District in the March 2022 primary election.
His campaign slogan was “Keep Texas Free.”
“I’m being persecuted, in my opinion,” he told a conservative Texas social media personality in February. “... I went into the (Capitol) building to follow the news.”
It is unclear if Montoya is still affiliated with InfoWars.
He said that before Jan. 6, he had “never been politically motivated to run for any kind of office.”
In the primary, Montoya received about 9% of the Republican vote to serve in a building where he had been a year earlier with hundreds of other pro-Trump rioters.
Montoya’s social media page features QAnon conspiracy theories and other far-right imagery.
In its first public hearing in June, the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack showed footage of the attack that included Montoya inside the Capitol building.
Montoya posted a screenshot to his Facebook page, saying he “made it” on the committee’s “propaganda release” in his “MAGA hat and Infowars backpack.”
On Nov. 7 of this year, Montoya pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
As part of the plea agreement, he will not be prosecuted criminally for the other charges.
His sentencing is set for February.
I'm sorry, H-Z, I'm missing the point of this series. I know there are better, truly patriotic citizens, actual, real heroes among us that you could highlight with a series instead of giving these folks column inches to spout their stories and misguided beliefs. Again, maybe I'm missing the point about why these folks deserve this attention?
