Nelson Wolff has a long history of public service: Bexar County Judge, San Antonio Mayor, Texas Senator and Representative.
Now the San Antonio politician and businessman has added another title to his repertoire.
The Texas Legislative Conference honored Wolff with the 2023 Texan of the Year Award.
The bipartisan organization of political and business leaders convened in New Braunfels last week to discuss public policy.
Wolff recently retired as Bexar County Judge after 20 years in the role.
He was instrumental in bringing the Toyota manufacturing plant to the region and expanding the Henry B. Gonzáles Convention Center.
Wolff also spurred restoration of the San Antonio River, as well as San Antonio City Hall and the Bexar County courthouse.
The longtime politician recalled procuring $26 million for job training programs to secure the Toyota plant.
“They have something like 8,000 people working out there now,” he said. “We have to work as a region.”
Wolff attended the reception with his wife Tracy, who has long advocated for children’s causes in San Antonio.
Henry Cisneros, former San Antonio mayor and Housing and Urban Development cabinet secretary, introduced Wolff at Thursday night’s award reception.
He lauded Wolff’s work to help the region and the state succeed.
“Nelson has been an important force in every stop on his career in public life, which is very substantial,” Cisneros said.
Past Texan of the Year awardees include Lady Bird Johnson, George W. Bush and George Strait.
The New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce also named Wolff “Prince of the City of a Prince.”
