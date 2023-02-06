Two young men from San Antonio were each sentenced to 8 years in prison on Jan. 25 for their role in a 2017 Comal County robbery that left a 17-year-old boy dead.
Tristan Mendez and Coleton Shedrock were sentenced in 466th District Court before Judge Stephanie Bascon.
Police and prosecutors said that the incident began when Mendez and Shedrock, now ages 24 and 23, attempted to sell fake marijuana in Comal County and rob the buyers.
Mendez was 18 and Shedrock was 17 at the time.
The two teenagers were with another 17-year-old boy in Shedrock’s car in the San Antonio area on May 26, 2017.
They were contacted by a group of Comal County men who wanted to “purchase marijuana from Shedrock,” according to Comal County District Attorney Jennifer Tharp.
The boys decided to instead sell a bag of grass and rob the men of their money.
“A contingency plan was also formulated to rob the marijuana purchasers at gunpoint if the money wasn’t willingly given over for the simulated marijuana,” Tharp said. “The individual who had planned to purchase marijuana from Shedrock had previously been robbed by Shedrock in the past, so the purchasers also derived a plan to bring a gun to the drug transaction for protection.”
The men met just before midnight at a predetermined location in the Rebecca Creek area.
“As the purchasers went to count out the money, a gun was pulled out by the sellers, resulting in the purchasers shooting at the car, killing the backseat passenger of Shedrock and Mendez,” Tharp said.
Police discovered the scene when Comal County Sheriff’s Office patrol responded to a report of possible gunshots around 1 a.m. on May 27.
Families of both defendants and the victim were present in the courtroom for the sentencing.
An explicit shouting match and physical altercation broke out between the groups as Mendez and Shedrock were led away in handcuffs.
Sheriff’s deputies intervened, and court resumed.
Then Judge Bascon ordered one of Shedrock’s relatives to leave the room when she spoke up after the initial outburst.
“I want to know where the shooter is,” the woman said. “Roaming the streets!”
Mendez and Shedrock were each indicted on the first-degree felony of aggravated robbery in July 2020.
The two men pleaded guilty in Dec. 2022.
A relative of the 17-year-old victim spoke at the sentencing.
“There’s nothing I can say to have him back,” he said, facing Shedrock and Mendez. “Y’all were kids, and now someone’s gone. It’s in God’s hands with him, and you two today.”
Mendez’s attorney had attempted to delay the sentencing because of a death in the Mendez family.
But Tharp, who hugged the victim’s crying mother after the sentencing, said that the family deserved closure.
“As much as I feel for this client’s family’s loss, in the same vein, my victim’s mom has gone six years without birthdays celebrating her son, six years without celebrating Christmas or Mother’s Day,” Tharp said.
Judge Bascon agreed.
She denied the request to delay.
“Actions have consequences,” Bascon said. “(Mendez) took some action that requires he go to jail per his plea agreement, and we’re going to follow that plea agreement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.