A man suspected of firing shots near a Canyon Lake home led Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase into the city during Saturday rush hour, authorities said.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said deputies were on the way to where shots had been reported, in the 500 block of Bear Creek Trail in Canyon Lake, around 7:44 p.m. Saturday.
“The caller stated that a Hispanic male had fired shots at a residence and left the scene in a while Chevrolet Suburban,” she said, adding the caller said he knew the suspect’s first name but not his surname.
Smith said as deputies were en route, they spotted a white Suburban near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 2744 and State Highway 46.
“They observed the vehicle disregard a stop sign at a high rate of speed,” Smith said of the vehicle, which turned east onto SH 46 and headed toward New Braunfels. Deputies followed, lighting up with sirens as the chase sped into town.
“As it headed eastbound, the speeds went from 72 mph to over 80 mph and with traffic in the area,” Smith said. “Deputies observed the suspect vehicle in multiple lanes and almost causing collisions” as it breezed past T-Bar-M into New Braunfels city limits and past the busy FM 1863 intersection.
“The SUV turned right onto Independence Drive and slowed as it approached the Westpointe Shopping Center parking lot, coming to a stop near the H-E-B,” Smith said. “Due to the suspect evading with a vehicle and prior knowledge of the driver probably having a firearm, a felony stop was conducted.”
Smith said the suspect stumbled out of the vehicle and smelled of alcohol as he was being handcuffed.
“Deputies noticed a strong odor coming from the suspect’s person,” she said.
Fernando Silva, 27, of San Antonio, was taken to Comal County Jail, where a blood draw ordered by County Court at-Law No. 3 Judge Deborah Wigington was executed.
Silva was charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from the county lockup the following day after posting $52,000 bond.
Smith said no one was injured during the episode.
