A man acting strangely outside of a New Braunfels business was jailed after he reportedly pointed a rifle at the business owner Tuesday morning, police said.
New Braunfels Police Department Capt. Mike Rutherford said units rolled up to an eatery in the Courtyard Plaza Shopping Center in the 100 block of Interstate 35 South, bordering northbound frontage lanes around 7:38 a.m. Tuesday.
“We got a call from the owner staying a subject in front of the store was acting strangely,” Rutherford said. “The owner said he locked his front door, which the man first tried to open then began kicking at it to get it to open.”
Rutherford said the owner was standing inside the glass door when the suspect, unable to budge the door, went to his shopping cart and retrieved a rifle and pointed it at the store owner.
“The store owner was standing behind the glass,” Rutherford said. “After pointing it at him, the suspect then began to walk off into the parking lot.”
The act equated to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Texas Penal Code, Rutherford said.
He said a short time later, officers caught up with the suspect, who was found in possession of a “BB gun-type rifle” that matched a description given by the merchant.
Krishna Kedar Janjanam, 29, of San Antonio, was taken into custody without further incident and taken to the Comal County Jail.
Charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Janjanam remained in the county lockup Wednesday under $20,000 bond.
