Organizations throughout New Braunfels and Comal County will pay homage to veterans with several events this week.
New Braunfels Utilities invites veterans, family members and the public to a unique celebration service to honor veterans this Thursday.
The Veterans Day service, slated for Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Krause’s Café Pavilion, 148 S. Castell Ave., provides the opportunity to thank and celebrate the bravery and sacrifices of veterans, including NBU’s more than 40 employed veterans who continue to serve their community.
Retired Col. Steve E. Cornelius will address distinguished guests during the event.
Cornelius served as a senior executive of the federal government for more than 25 years. He held critical leadership and staff positions in diverse organizations from tactical to strategic levels in the United States, Kuwait, Iraq, South Korea, Japan and Afghanistan.
Since retiring from the military, Cornelius continues to serve others. He is actively involved in the New Braunfels community and continues to serve as an honor guard volunteer and a mentor with the Veteran Treatment Court.
Zack Walther, an Americana Rock local Texas musician, will provide the entertainment for the special service.
“New Braunfels Utilities looks forward to welcoming our veterans, their families and the general public on Nov. 10,” said Melissa C. Krause, NBU’s chief strategic communications and security officer.
Attendees who wish to eat lunch during the celebration service may purchase a meal from Krause’s Café.
For questions or additional information about the event, email communications@nbutexas.com.
Wurstfest will take a break from the festivities to honor the men and women who have served in all branches of the Armed Forces with a recognition ceremony in front of the Wursthalle at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Hope Hospice will recognize veterans with two special ceremonies on Friday — the annual Community-Wide Veterans Day Ceremony at noon at the Main Plaza and a Veterans Plaza and honor brick dedication at 2 p.m. at Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave. Both events will include music and speakers.
The city’s annual Veterans Day parade will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Staging begins at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and on Bridge Street.
The parade begins at West Mill and Castell Avenue, travels down Castell Avenue, turns left on San Antonio Street, continues through Main Plaza and finishes at Prince Solms Park.
This year’s grand marshall is Lt. Gen. Richard E. “Tex” Brown III, a 34-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force who flew 140 combat missions and was highly decorated for his achievements in combat operations.
A ceremony honoring veterans will occur at Prince Solms Park immediately following the parade.
The ceremony’s guest speaker is Col. Doug “Stoli” Nickolai, who spent 25 years as a fighter pilot in the Air Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.