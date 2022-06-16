The city of New Braunfels saw a decline in sales tax revenue received this month from the state Comptroller’s Office compared to last year’s numbers.
The city experienced an overall decrease of about $221,000 or 6.1% in sales taxes received in June, based on sales conducted in April by businesses that report tax monthly, compared to the same month last year.
According to Assistant City Manager Jared Werner, net April sales tax collections decreased by about 6.3% when the various adjustments to the monthly payment were removed.
“The April collections are the third month that have been impacted by the loss of sales taxes from HD Supply,” Werner said. “As a reminder, the loss of sales taxes from HD Supply is driven entirely by a change in business model by the company that results in a different approach to the sourcing of local sales taxes.”
Although there was a decrease in collections, Werner said, the April totals were not as negatively impacted as were initially projected.
“There are a number of economic factors that continue to impact our sales tax collections, such as inflation, supply chain delays, as well as continued pent-up demand for various services and commodities,” he said. “The April data suggests that those factors are helping to mitigate a portion of the projected loss of sales tax revenue from HD Supply.”
With the release of the April figures, total sales tax collections in fiscal year 2022 have increased by 12% through the first seven months of the fiscal year.
The city’s check from the Comptroller’s Office will total nearly $3.4 million this month from April transactions.
Comal County saw an increase in sales tax revenue and will receive nearly $1.9 million this month, up about 1.4% compared to a year ago.
Guadalupe County will receive about $1 million this month, an increase of 18.1%.
Bulverde will receive $270,595 this month, an increase of about 11% compared to last year, and Garden Ridge will receive $42,259, down 16.7% compared to the same month a year ago.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts will receive $1.01 billion in local sales tax allocations for June, 11.6% more than in June 2021.
According to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, state sales tax revenue totaled $3.69 billion in May, 8.6% more than in May 2021.
Annual revenue growth of 8.6% suggests modest growth in underlying taxable economic activity given the current inflationary environment, with Consumer Price Index inflation at 8.3% in April.
The majority of May sales tax revenue is based on sales made in April and remitted to the agency in May.
“Strong, double-digit growth was seen once again in sectors driven primarily by business spending, with receipts from the oil and gas mining sector continuing to exhibit particularly robust growth compared to a year ago,” Hegar said. “Receipts from the construction and wholesale trade sectors also continue to show strong growth.”
Hegar said receipts from the services sector posted another substantial gain compared to the same month last year. Spending at sporting events and concerts was especially strong last month as consumers continued to spend more on live entertainment after being restricted during the pandemic, and restaurant receipts also increased compared to a year ago.
“Increases in these consumer-driven sectors, coupled with a decrease in receipts from the furniture and general merchandise sectors compared to a year ago, may further indicate that sectors that benefited from pandemic spending patterns will face continued headwinds due to a shift in consumer spending patterns from goods to services,” he said.
