Perhaps you are looking for that perfect salvaged architectural piece to hang in the entryway. Or maybe you are looking for those spindles for your front porch restoration.
Or maybe you are looking for that one-of-kind wooden bowl or a vintage piece of lawn furniture.
If so, you do not want to miss a picker’s paradise – the Antique Barn Sale and Market on May 28 at Conservation Plaza. This will be the fourth year for the open air market fundraiser for the New Braunfels Conservation Society.
“The way this all started is that people would bring us things and give us a lot of cool stuff,” said Luke Speckman, conservation society president. “We always ask them if it is for an exhibit or if it is for the sale.”
Since then, additional vendors have participated in the fundraiser meaning shoppers can find a wide variety of historic, unique or handmade items.
“We’ve had a lot of the architectural salvage items such as original parts of old houses and old-time doors and frames,” he explained. “We have plinth blocks and bullseyes, which are the corners of door frames found in old homes.”
Some items are antiques. Some are vintage from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. Some items are new but made to look old. And some pieces will be waiting to go home to be refinished, restored or repurposed.
Some will be truly be one-of-a-kind.
Vendor Ray Bacon will be returning with his handmade wooden bowls, a hit among shoppers.
“Ray is 90 years old and enjoys making these just for fun,” Luke said.
Ray makes the bowls from mesquite, black walnut, pecan, huisache and any other wood he finds. Some of the more unique pieces have bark still attached to the bowl exterior and pieces that have spalted wood, adding a unique coloration, caused by fungi, to the wood.
He first started making wooden candlesticks and vases in the 1970s, finding that woodworking offered a released from his daytime job in the construction business. The Korean War veteran began making bowls in the 1990s.
A special piece featured in this year’s sale will be an old chair.
“We are not sure if it is an old dental chair or old barber chair. We believe it is from the 1920s or 1930s. It is pretty cool,” Luke said.
“We also have three old water troughs that will be for sale, Texas pottery, and a few pieces of old New Braunfels advertising,” he added.
A new vendor this year will be selling antique guns.
Other items include a vintage birdcage, antique walnut bed frame, porch columns, and even old, rusty wheels.
“We also will have a concession stand, and an artisan baker as well,” Luke said.
Funds raised go toward the maintenance of the New Braunfels Conservation Society projects, such as the recently acquired Schlichting house (circa 1860s), an old farmhouse which was acquired about a month ago and is still being restored.
“This is a good fundraiser for us,” said Martha Rehler, conservation society executive director. “And it is a fun day for all the shoppers.”
The society’s mission is to save the historic fabric of New Braunfels and Comal County for present and future generations through acquiring, saving, preserving, restoring, displaying and exhibiting historic buildings, artifacts, ephemera and their collective rich history.
The society’s 18 historic buildings — including an old-fashioned saloon, an 1870 one-room limestone schoolhouse, and a working barber shop — help tell the story of New Braunfels.
The Antique Barn Sale and Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 at New Braunfels Conservation Plaza, 1300 Church Hill Dr. Admission is free.
Gates do not open until 9 a.m.
For information, call 830-629-2942 or visit newbraunfelsconservation.org
