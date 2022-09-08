A New Braunfels cemetery has been a target of vandals for the past couple of months.
Parish Administrator Deacon Rusty Brandt said the Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery on Peace Street has had numerous incidents where theft and damages have been found all over the grounds.
“We are trying to get the word out that over several months there’s been little things that have just been slowly escalating where people would come in, and they would steal things from the cemeteries,” Brandt said. “For instance, they would take the brass flower vases, things from the graves and sometimes have a party in the cemetery.”
The deacon said the vandalism has been going on for several months and he wants to get the word out that the cemeteries are sacred spaces.
“We always run across these things,” Brandt said. “It seems like people are getting bolder and bolder to do those kind of things and not remember what a cemetery is.”
Brandt said someone had smashed a hole in one of the old statues, which is in the middle of the cemetery.
“The statue was made out of a fairly heavy material, so they really had take a bar or a heavy bat to beat it up and put a hole in it,” Brandt said.
The cemetery was built in the early 1900s, and Brandt believes there are mass graves in the cemetery of the people who died during the 1918 flu pandemic.
Brandt said because of the vandalism they have to close the cemetery, and he is asking for families to pay attention and help.
“Cemeteries are a place of rest but it is also a place where families can come and pay respects and so forth.” Brandt said. “Then there are a handful of people who think it’s cute to go in and mess that up.”
Officials said there have been no arrests for vandalism on the cemetery grounds.
