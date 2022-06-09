What was once seen as a way to let neighborhoods have walkable access to H-E-B and other businesses on South Walnut Avenue has now become a safety concern for some of those same neighborhoods.
The New Braunfels Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to recommend closing pedestrian access from West Merriweather Street to H-E-B and the other businesses. The recommendation now goes to the City Council for consideration later this month as the action would require amending an abandonment ordinance.
In 2017 council members approved H-E-B’s request to abandon a portion of West Merriweather Street with the condition the area be utilized as a parking lot and pedestrian access be maintained from the neighborhood at the terminus of the street.
According to Planning Manager Stacy Snell, the pedestrian access serves the neighborhood that includes the Unicorn Heights subdivision, Braunfels Place apartment homes, and RiverStone apartment homes. “Pedestrian access ways into commercial areas, like this one on the end of Merriweather, are intended to create a walkable environment for the neighborhood and the community,” Snell told commissioners. “They provide residents a safe and more direct route to shopping and service destinations, reducing reliance on vehicles which help reduce traffic, congestion and wear and tear on our roadways. This pedestrian access allows residents to walk or bicycle to H-E-B shopping center and also access the Walnut hike and bike trail, which leads to other destinations in the community.”
Snell added that the pedestrian access also allows residents to avoid the I-35 access road, where busy driveways and vehicle traffic make it problematic for walkers and cyclists to traverse.
In 2019, as part of the shopping center redesign, H-E-B requested an amendment to the abandonment ordinance to remove the parking lot use restriction allowing the shopping center’s retail shops to be relocated to that area. Council members approved the request and the shopping center began its redevelopment.
H-E-B opened its new 122,000-square-foot store in April.
However, in recent months, Snell said an increase in negative activity had been reported within the neighborhood, believed associated with pedestrian access.
“People from outside the neighborhood have been using the pedestrian path in the evening hours, vandalizing property and have left some neighbors who live closest to the pedestrian access way feeling unsafe,” Snell said.
After receiving requests from neighbors expressing those safety concerns, H-E-B submitted a new proposal to the city to amend the abandonment ordinance to remove the pedestrian access from the adjacent neighborhood and close the opening in the masonry wall.
Kathy Strimple, H-E-B’s senior due diligence manager, said the store had received requests from residents on Merriweather for the closure due to those safety concerns.
“We are here on behalf of our neighbors,” Strimple told commissioners. “We are willing to close it or we are willing to keep it open. So, we’re not really here on our own behalf. I wanted to make that clear. It’s our request because we’re the applicant, and we own the fence and the obligation to the neighborhood, but we’re here, really, to further the request of our immediate neighborhood.”
One resident expressing safety concerns was Christina Smith, who told commissioners her home had been burglarized.
“It was the second-worst thing that has ever happened to me,” Smith said. “And I attribute it to the fact that there is easy access for the pedestrian walkway. I don’t want to give it up because it’s very convenient. It’s been great, but the riff-raff, the hoodlums and the homeless don’t only come out at night. We also see them during the day behind the strip center.”
Instead of closing the pedestrian access permanently, commissioners explored an option of constructing a gate that is open or unlocked during business hours and closed or locked during the evenings but was deemed impractical.
