Through a 25-vote margin, April Ryan secured the New Braunfels City Council District 6 seat after Saturday’s runoff election.
Out of the 9,582 registered voters, only 269 voters showed up to the polls, or 2.81%. Ryan received 147 votes, or 54.65%, and Steven Voges received 122 votes, or 45.35%.
“I just want to congratulate (my) opponents for such a great race,” Ryan said. “We all care so much about our city … and so, I appreciate the efforts that they had during this election as well, and I look forward to continuing the work that Blakey has done on the city council. I’m very proud of Voges for jumping in on something and being a newer member to our community, wanting to get engaged and wanting to be a part of our local government.”
The runoff election was needed after the May 6 election was considered to be undecided. Ryan had the most votes in the previous election, with 357 out of the 763 total, or 46.79%.
Voges had 217 votes, or 28.44%, and incumbent James Blakey received 189 votes, or 24.77%.
Ryan and Voges received a place on the runoff election ballot, as only the two most voted-for candidates receive a spot in runoff elections in order to ensure a majority of more than 50%.
According to Ryan, campaigning for the first round was already a lot of work.
She said a lot of time was spent on educating residents about what district they lived in, who they were represented by and why city council was important.
“I was fairly pleased with the turnout from the first round,” Ryan said. “I do believe we were a little over 10% for my district for the voter turnout, which was great, but when we got the results from election night, back in May 6, as soon as I saw those early voting numbers, I knew that we were going to be moving towards a runoff.”
This, of course, meant that Ryan needed to continue her campaign efforts for another month.
To Ryan, reaching out to those in her district was paramount.
She heard from some residents that although they missed voting in the first election, they were glad they now had an opportunity to get to the polls, which surprised Ryan.
After all, Ryan knew that runoff elections tend to have a smaller turnout, which leads to narrower margins.
Because of this, Ryan spent the 48 hours preceding the election personally calling residents on the voting list to share the details of the elections and to remind them to vote.
Although Ryan was proud of the work she had done to achieve her win, she was surprised by the voter apathy seen through the turnout.
“Now I feel like I have a very clear directive,” Ryan said. “My job is to stay engaged with my voters, stay engaged with the members of my district and make sure that I am getting their needs and concerns addressed at the (city level).”
