Since 1985, Capt. Mike Rutherford steadily rose through the ranks of the New Braunfels Police Department to become one of the most respected members of its force.
Rutherford, who has announced his retirement, was honored Monday night at City Hall during a regular meeting of the New Braunfels City Council. He was joined by co-workers, family members and friends as he received a ceremonial street sign bearing the name Rutherford Way — a common tradition for NBPD officers who are stepping into retirement.
“Most of my family is here tonight and for that I’m grateful,” Rutherford said. “I apologize for missing some of the things as they grew up, and I appreciate their support over the years. I was counting up the other day, and I’ve served with seven chiefs and probably that many city managers — I lost count.”
Rutherford served as a patrol officer, corporal, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and finally as a captain with NBPD during his more than 36 years of service.
Thirty-three of those years came alongside current NBPD Assistant Chief of Police Joe Vargas.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Mike for over three decades now, and it sounds like a very surreal thing that he’s been here longer than I have,” Vargas said. “In that time, we have spent many night shifts together and many days in many different units. We’ve shared a lot of laughs and shed quite a few tears.”
Vargas said Rutherford’s commitment on a daily basis drew praise from his peers and never went unnoticed by his commanding officers.
“I can tell you that there’s no one in this agency, and certainly during the time that I have been here, that’s more dedicated than Mike,” Vargas said. “In fact, I was doing a little research for a presentation and some of the words that stuck with me in reading some supervisors’ comments from a number of years ago, was he was described as having a ‘bulldog-like tenacity’ in terms of his character.”
Rutherford was on NBPD’s very first SWAT team and was also one of the department’s first bike-certified officers. Rutherford was a latent fingerprint examiner, as well as an intoxilyzer operator.
In 2016, Rutherford received the Ed Murphy Memorial Lawman of the Year Award from the New Braunfels Breakfast Lions Club.
“It’s truly been an honor and one that I will look back on fondly, so thank you very much,” Rutherford said.
