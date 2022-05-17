A runoff to determine who will represent District 1 on the New Braunfels City Council will take place on June 18.
During a special council meeting on Monday, members formally ordered a runoff election that will see Andres Campos-Delgado, who received 44% of the vote on May 7, face off against Suzie Lynn, who received 42%, as neither candidate garnered 50% plus one of the votes cast in what was a three-person race. Jimmy Delgado received 14% of the vote.
Early voting will take place from June 6-14 at the Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave.
Runoff Election Day will be June 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, 2932 S. IH Frontage Road.
After the election, a special City Council meeting will take place to canvas the results, and the winner will be sworn in at the regular Council meeting on June 27.
Council members canvassed the May 7 election during the Monday meeting, making those results official. Cristopher Willis, who defeated Fabian Dealva to win the District 2 seat, will be sworn into office on May 23.
The term for incumbent District 1 Council member Shane Hines was set to expire on May 23, but he will remain in office in a holdover status until the successor is elected by a majority vote of all votes cast in the runoff election.
In other action, council members approved a host of appointments to city boards and committees.
Those appointments were:
• Travis Krug and Jason Kern to the Airport Advisory Board for terms ending May 31, 2025.
• Dave Heefner, Crystal Carter and Carol Snider to the New Braunfels Art Commission for terms ending May 31, 2025, and Preston Janis for one unexpired term ending May 31, 2024.
• Pat Butler, Chris Snider and Robin Jeffers to the Downtown Board for terms ending May 31, 2025.
• Christi Sims to the Historic Landmark Commission for a term ending May 31, 2025.
• Sarah Dixon, Dr. Douglas Burke and Raymond Marquez to the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners for terms ending May 31, 2025.
• Kevin Webb, Libby Pender and Bernard Miedema to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1 for the terms ending May 31, 2025, and Joseph McKenna for the unexpired term ending May 31, 2023.
• Toni Carter to the Watershed Advisory Committee for a term ending May 31, 2025.
• Bernard JWH Miedema, Taylor Chafin and Angela Allen to the Planning Commission for terms ending May 31, 2025.
• Bobby C. Avary Jr., Steve Quidley and Brandon A. Mund as at-large members and Chafin and David Anthony Lerch as alternate members to the Zoning Board of Adjustment for terms ending May 31, 2025.
• Curtis Lepp to the Airport Advisory Board for a term ending May 31, 2025.
• Paul Schaefer to the Downtown Board for a term ending May 31, 2025.
• Vanessa Lynn Dean, Francisco Bosvely Dionisio and Ryan Bourbon-Stuart to the Heritage Commission with terms ending May 31, 2025.
• Richard David Hillyer, Joan Stefany Pasquali and Justin Lee Ball to the Historic Landmark Commission for terms ending May 31, 2025.
• Gian Carlo Villarreal to the Watershed Advisory Committee for a term ending May 31, 2025.
Council members also approved the second reading of an ordinance appointing the initial membership of the New Braunfels Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 3 Board.
Members appointed Nathan Manlove, Chad Nolte, Atanacio Campos and William Turner to terms ending May 31, 2024; and April Ryan, Timothy John Cronin, and Chris Snider to terms ending May 31, 2023.
Council members appointed Campos to serve as initial board chair until Dec. 31, 2022
