Although local elections occurred back in May, the opportunity for citizens to do their civic duty has yet to pass.
Early voting for the New Braunfels City Council District 6 runoff election ended Tuesday, but election day is set for this Saturday, June 17.
The runoff election was called when the initial District 6 election was found to be undecided May 6.
The May 6 election had 763 total votes, with 357 votes toward April Ryan (46.79%), 217 votes toward Steven Voges (28.44%) and 189 votes toward incumbent James Blakey (24.77%).
As Ryan and Voges were the top two most voted-for candidates, they will appear on the runoff ballot.
The polling location will be at the former New Braunfels Police Department Lobby, 1488 S. Seguin Ave.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
