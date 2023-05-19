The May 6 election resulted in a win for both Mayor-elect Neal Linnartz and District 5 Councilmember Mary Ann Lawbowski; however, the New Braunfels City Council seat for District 6 is still up for grabs.
The results for District 6 saw April Ryan receive 357 out of the total 763 votes, or 46.79%. Steven Voges had 217 votes (28.44%), and incumbent James Blakey had 189 votes (24.77%).
Despite Ryan obtaining the most votes, the majority threshold was not reached in order to determine a clear winner.
Because no candidate received this majority through the May election, a runoff election will occur in June.
The runoff will consist of those who received the most and second-most votes. Therefore, only Ryan and Voges will appear on the June ballot.
Although Blakey does not qualify to appear on the runoff ballot, he will remain in office past his term expiration of May 22 in a holdover status until a candidate receives a majority vote in the runoff election.
During Tuesday’s special meeting, the city council approved an ordinance ordering a runoff election that will be held on June 17.
The ordinance also establishes the location for early voting and the polling locations for the election.
Comal County chooses these locations, and they are subject to change.
Currently, early voting will take place at the Comal County Elections Office, located at 396 N. Seguin Ave.
Early voting will take place from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 12-13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The June 17 location will be at the lobby of the former New Braunfels Police Department, located at 1488 S. Seguin Ave.; the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
