Kennels line the hallways, grooming area and employee break room and offices at the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
The organization has had to get creative with its space usage due to overcrowding, a situation that is taking a devastating toll on both the shelter animals and the employees.
For a tired and overworked staff, losing the break room space to relax and unwind from the hard work they are doing is really tough on them, said HSNBA Director of Community Engagement Zac Turley. As for the grooming area, simply getting a bath makes all the difference in the world for shelter animals, but having to maneuver around kennels is posing an extra challenge for volunteers.
HSNBA had a total of 529 total animals in its care as of July 20, Turley said. Of those, 384 are cats and 144 are dogs. The shelter is desperately in need of more fosters and volunteers, with dog care and fostering being the areas of greatest need.
Fosters provide animals with a place to stay and express their normal dog behaviors outside of a shelter environment, which can be stressful for many, Turley said. The shelter takes care of all the animals’ medical needs and provides supplies to care for them while they are being fostered.
“We have a ton of fosters, but when you have this many animals, you know, it’s never-ending,” Turley said. “You always need more, and that’s the position that we’re in right now. No matter what we do or how many (animals) we send out, we just have more coming in.”
Regarding dogs, the shelter has at least 20 to 30 more than it has the capacity for, making it more difficult to safely and humanely care for the animals, Turley said. Animal techs are doing the best they can to watch for issues such as shelter stress and sickness, but it is challenging with so many animals.
“Whenever we have the amount of dogs that we’re able to care for, we’re able to monitor their behaviors better, see if they’re getting sick or if they have other issues coming up,” Turley said. ”When there’s as many as we have right now, it’s really tough for (our animal care techs) to do anything other than getting them clean, fed and (giving them) water.”
Dog foster coordinator Skylar Potter emphasized that the shelter is always in desperate need of fosters, particularly for puppies, as well as dogs who are heartworm positive. They cannot start treatment until they leave the shelter because it is too much of a high-stress environment, Potter said.
“But a lot of people don’t seem to realize that even just happy, healthy dogs, we’re also really, really in need of those guys getting out of here,” Potter said. “We have dogs that come in that are great with dogs, cats, kids, people. (They’re) wonderful dogs, and they’ll sit here for two months for no reason.”
Getting these dogs out into the community is essential and it frees up space so shelter staff does not have to squeeze crates into any open spots they can find to put animals, Potter said.
But the extra challenges caused by overcrowding are not taking just a physical toll on employees. They are taking an emotional toll as well.
Shelter employees get really attached to the animals. They come ready to pour their blood, sweat and tears into their work, knowing that it is probably going to be really hard, Potter said. With overcrowding, it is difficult to them to get to know the animals the way they would like.
“Whenever there’s half the number of animals we have right now I can tell you everything about the animal, but the number we have currently, sometimes I can barely tell you their name,” Potter said. “It’s really unfortunate because they’re really great dogs and I feel like it’s really just a disservice to them that we can’t get to know them the way that we would like to whenever we have this many of them.”
But one of the hardest parts about shelter overcrowding is when the leadership team has to make the difficult decision to euthanize animals. A lot of times these are good dogs, ones that would not need to be euthanized if it was not for the fact that the shelter does not have the space for them without enough fosters to take them home, Turley said. Health or behavioral concerns are factors the team considers when deciding to euthanize an animal.
“In an ideal world, it’s only happening with dogs that are having extreme behavior issues or extreme medical issues,” Turley said. “When we’re overcrowded, we just have to be a little less selective with that and just look for anything that we can see.”
Turley said the shelter needs more engagement from the New Braunfels community through fostering or volunteering to allow the shelter to save more animals. Those interested in becoming a foster can fill out the foster application at https://www.hsnba.org/get-involved/foster/. For more information, call 830-629-5287 or email foster@hsnba.org.
A list of animals available for adoption can also be found at https://www.hsnba.org/adopt/search-available-animals/.
