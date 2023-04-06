Seated at a colorful desk topped with crayon drawings and spelling word lists, 7-year-old Jesse Miller talks about his favorite books with Joel Davis.
The two practice reading, writing and learning new vocabulary words.
They’re unlikely classmates — Miller is a Lamar Elementary student, and Joel lives at the EdenHill retirement community in New Braunfels.
The pair work together every week as part of the RSVP America Reads program.
The simple program “makes magic happen in the classroom,” said Cindy Peterman, the program’s volunteer coordinator for NBISD schools.
“They’re learning reading skills, yes, but the communication skills are so valuable,” Peterman said. “The adults ask the students questions and are genuinely interested in what they think about the books.”
About 120 senior volunteers read with elementary children at 20 schools in the New Braunfels and Comal Independent School Districts.
At Lamar, the EdenHill volunteers take a bus each week to tutor the students.
Sondra Benson, reading interventionist at Lamar, said the one-on-one attention to the students is an “amazing asset” for the elementary school children.
“The relationship building that happens — you see their faces, and they just light up when their person is here with them,” Benson said.
Every week, each volunteer works with a student for 30 minutes, then another child has a 30-minute session.
Volunteer Loraine Roberson was an elementary teacher for nearly 40 years. She learned about the program last year through a friend.
Now, Roberson prepares vocabulary word flashcards for her student each week.
“He’s such a brilliant little guy,” she said. “Anything that’s hands-on, he gets really excited about, so I try to make it as fun for him as possible.”
At the end of their reading session, the pairs often walk hand in hand to the students’ individual classrooms.
Seniors who want to volunteer with RSVP America Reads should contact Peterman at cindyspeterman@gmail.com or 830-625-1835.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.