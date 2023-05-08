LEANDER — After grabbing game one against Leander Rouse in the first-round series, the Raiders ultimately bested Canyon in games two and three Saturday.
The losses end the Cougars’ season, dropping a tight 3-2 contest to start the day before suffering an 11-1 blowout in the evening.
Game one started on Friday, with the Raiders grabbing a 3-1 lead through the first two innings before the contest was postponed due to inclement weather.
Eager to come back, the Cougars struggled, only picking up two hits through the next three innings. An RBI single from right fielder Elijah Farley in the top of the sixth cut the Raiders’ advantage to one, down 3-2, but they could not tie the game.
Game two was a more challenging time for Canyon. Although the Cougars were the first to score with an RBI single from pitcher/center fielder Isaac Yruetagoyena, Rouse scored 11 unanswered runs. Canyon only had one hit in that span.
The Cougars end the season 25-8 overall as three-time District 26-5A champions (12-2) and bi-district qualifiers.
