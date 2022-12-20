The Rotary Club of New Braunfels did more than just health checks on their latest trip to Mexico — they brought along a few gifts to spread holiday cheer to an underserved community outside Piedras Negras.
“Just to see their faces and how happy they all were — they were so surprised,” said Horacio Lucero, a Rotary Club of New Braunfels member. “They didn’t even know what they were getting, but they were so happy … They were screaming and yelling, and they’re talking to their friends to see what they got. It’s really neat to see that part.”
For this trip the Rotary Club teamed up with Fredericksburg-based Mision de Candelilla, which does medical mission trips into Mexico.
As a dentist, Lucero provided services to kids who might not get the opportunity to get regular dental checkups or have access to basic dental care such as toothpaste and toothbrushes.
“They don’t have the means, but they don’t have the education — that would help them so much,” Lucero said. “I asked the kids, ‘Why are your teeth so bad?’ (They said), ‘We don’t have toothpaste.’ They couldn’t even afford toothpaste out there, (but) it’s not their fault.”
Along with the gifts, Lucero brought goodie bags filled with dental care necessities, but hopes to provide them the education they need to take care of their teeth in the near future.
Lucero, who is of Mexican descent, recognizes how blessed he is to be in a country where he could become a dentist and eventually use his skills to help others.
“I was just very blessed to get to the level that I’m at with my education, so I just feel like it’s only fair to give back,” Lucero said.
In addition to dental checkups, Rotarians performed wellness screenings where height, weight, heartbeat and blood pressure were taken, along with hearing tests.
Health and wellness is a huge cause for Rotary Clubs across the globe with one of their main missions being to eradicate polio across the world.
While the main purpose for going was to perform wellness checks, the presents were something the organization felt really strongly about.
To make Christmas happen, three Rotarians took a trip to Walmart to buy gifts for about 40 kids.
With only their genders, ages and names to work with, they tried to select the right gift for the right person — being mindful of limitations such as access to electricity when selecting a gift.
“We only got one thing that required batteries and we made sure we bought the batteries and attached them to the gift,” said Rotarian Lisa Fredrickson. “Everything else was a handheld play, put together or a basketball or something like that where they would have to get outside to play and use their imagination.”
Once purchased, the gifts were wrapped with the names of each recipient and loaded them into a car where they were driven to Eagle Pass.
They were then met by members of several Central Texas Rotary Clubs and taken across the border where the village lay just on the other side.
“We just went across the border, and they had electricity there, but not what you would think ideal because they have an outhouse for their bathroom,” Lucero said. “It’s crazy to think that you can just drive across the bridge, a few miles, and we have all these luxuries.”
The service-minded Rotarians involved in the trip feel blessed to give their time and resources to give back to people who need it, and are grateful they’re in a position to do it.
