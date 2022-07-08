The Rotary Club of New Braunfels’ latest international humanitarian project took members of the club all the way to Zacoalco de Torres, Mexico where, with the help of the Zacoalco Rotary Club, they planted 7,000 trees.
The club distributed fruit trees, shade trees and forest trees over several weeks to households, schools and even a recreational park and planted them in the hopes of protecting the soil that has a tendency to wash away due to the town’s lack of a proper drainage system.
While the planting of trees won’t provide immediate benefit, in the future the town will be able to use the resources trees supply such as wood, which is a staple for Zacoalco de Torres’, former primary industry — furniture, said Alex Ozuna, a project liaison for the Rotary Club of New Braunfels.
“This particular project became a special interest because the Rotary has been very involved in the last two years in protecting the environment,” Ozuna said. “When the club in Mexico, Zacoalco (de Torres), the Rotary club there said they wanted to do a reforestation project we thought that would be a great project to do.”
Even before his time with the Rotary Club of New Braunfels, Ozuna had committed his time to projects that benefit the Zacoalco de Torres community. He has been working closely with the town for the last 15 years, and over that time has established a relationship with the people and its Rotary club.
“We’ve had this sisterhood, this partnership with the Rotary clubs in Zacoalco de Torres already for many years,” Ozuna said. “When I moved from California here six years ago I presented this project to the club and they accepted it and it has grown.”
Ozuna’s past trips, which typically occur during the fall months, have taken members of the Rotary Club of New Braunfels to Zacoalco de Torres where they distributed wheelchairs and worked on water fountain projects with the schools.
This time around the group took the town’s rainy season into consideration during project planning and decided to schedule the project for May and June so the newly planted trees could thrive without being constantly watered, Ozuna said.
In addition to the planting, volunteers in the town, including kids, and members of both Rotary clubs established Rotary Park, which is designed in the shape of a Rotary wheel. The team completed some of the first steps in bringing the design to life by planting grass and trees around the park’s recreation center.
Every year the Rotary Club of New Braunfels dedicates time to complete international projects and given the relationship between the New Braunfels club and the one in Zacoalco de Torres, the charitable giving committee granted funding for the project.
When the projects first began, Ozuna had a hard time getting volunteers for projects, but as the projects progressed from year to year, Rotarians were volunteering in the dozens, so much so that Ozuna had to narrow down the list for the latest project.
One committed and enthusiastic Rotarian made some of the scheduled trips out and took part in this year’s projects in Zacoalco de Torres.
“Anytime (Ozuna) says we’re making plans, I’m like, put me up,” said Joyce Yannuzzi, a long-time member of the Rotary Club of New Braunfels and current programs chair. “I love going down there, it’s a great opportunity to help, and it makes you realize how fortunate we are as Americans, and to live with the luxuries that we have when you go to a country that does not have those.”
Another Rotarian who assisted in the project was Norma Blackwell, who as an immigrant from Mexico and a native Spanish speaker was able to translate for the people of Zacoalco de Torres. For Blackwell the experience was a powerful one that brought back tons of memories of growing up in Mexico.
“We didn’t have opportunities (like these) back then,” Blackwell said. “So I think by giving back to them the experience that I didn’t have back then helps me. I would like for them to experience that.”
