It’s been 85 years of giving back, eight and a half decades of friendship and 15 years shy of a century of fundraisers for the Rotary Club of New Braunfels.
“It’s 85 years of this Rotary Club giving back to this community,” said Chris Humphries, the current Rotary Club of New Braunfels president. “I can only imagine the founding fathers of this Rotary and what they did for the community … They know that we can make a major impact with more people. That’s what 85 is. We continue to grow and get better and better.”
Current Rotary Club members mingled with past presidents to celebrate the legacy and impact the organization’s had on the community over the years during an anniversary party last Wednesday.
The event included a special beverage paying homage to the Rotary bell, which is rung at the beginning and end of every meeting or to celebrate personal achievements.
The club invited Red Steagall, a singer and songwriter, to speak. Steagall is a survivor of polio — its eradication one of the organization’s main causes — making his story perfect to share.
Rotary believes in service through volunteerism, fellowship working toward a common goal, diversity through unity, integrity in accomplishing goals and community leadership.
“Our club values are something that we are very proud of, and that we stand strongly behind,” Humphries said.
As the oldest Rotary Club in New Braunfels looks toward the future, it’s also taking a moment to reflect on its past.
The Rotary Club of New Braunfels was founded Oct. 19, 1937, and has grown to have over 140 active members.
Over the years the club has involved itself in several local beautification projects, especially when it devoted time and funds to help renovate Main Plaza in 1975.
The club holds several fundraising events during the year like the Hill Country Craft Beer Festival and a pancake drive — bringing in a lot of money to give back to the community and local nonprofits.
As one of over 46,000 Rotary Clubs worldwide, Rotary goes beyond local community service.
Its wide reach allows clubs to work together internationally for the common good.
Rotary International seeks to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, and protect the environment through projects across the world.
In its objective to end polio, the worldwide clubs band together to vaccinate children in countries that have trouble accessing the vaccine.
The club’s mission has taken Rotarians to the sites of natural disasters where they provided relief, a refugee camp in Poland aiding kids in the Ukraine and Zacoalco, Mexico where the club helped plant trees.
In conjunction with one of Rotary International’s primary goals to support education, Rotary Club of New Braunfels gives out scholarships every year.
“Not only do you give and put in the work and raise funds, but then you also see the transitions of the nonprofits that we give to and then you hear the testimonies and stories … saying what you did helped this person or that person, or this circumstance, or that sort of circumstance,” said Julie Rivas, 85th celebration committee vice chair.
While many nonprofit organizations declined during the pandemic, the Rotary Club persevered to reach its 85th year and celebrate the club’s legacy.
“It represents the continuous legacy,” Rivas said. “It’s amazing to see something that has continued for so long, and it’s still going strong.”
The future looks bright for the club, and as it grows, it’s looking to expand the ways it serves the community while still holding onto some of the club’s time-honored traditions.
“Rotary is full of traditions, but we’re also evolving,” the club’s president said. “We’re always finding new opportunities to raise money and to give back to the community. We’re always trying to find ways to make it become bigger and better.”
Above all else the Rotary Club is a family of like-minded people who enjoy giving back.
“I have a lot of pride in our club and our members,” said Gary Gannon, the club’s public image chairman. “We’re a big family, and we really enjoy doing what we do.”
