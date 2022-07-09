Congratulations to our own Rosemarie Gregory for receiving the Frederick Frueholz, Jr. Historic Preservation Award this year!
It was a full house in Commissioners Court on Thursday, May 19, 2022, when Comal County Judge Sherman Krause and the Comal County Commissioners issued the proclamation recognizing Rosemarie Leissner Gregory as recipient of the 2022 Frederick Frueholz, Jr. Historic Preservation Award. One recipient is chosen every year by the Comal County Historic Commissioners, based on the recipient’s dedication to the historical preservation of Comal County. Dr. Frueholz, a retired area physician, and community volunteer who died at 91 in 2018, pioneered local historic preservation efforts. In 1963, he became the first chairman of the CCHC then known as the Comal County Historical Survey Committee. The Frueholz Award goes to those who helped record and preserve the county’s rich history.
Rosemarie co-authored many books and publications in her lifetime on the history of our community, including her most recent book, “New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People” which she co-authored with her lifelong friend, Arlene Krueger-Seales. Rosemarie attributes the book’s success to the many, many friends and acquaintances who contributed to the book. During her acceptance speech, Rosemarie relayed with humor their original one year project plan that took six years to complete due to the wealth of contributions and stories, historic photos, and other historic finds including the historical tapes provided by the New Braunfels Public Library replete with marvelous stories about Landa Park. Considering also the quality and variety of modern Landa Park photos and illustrations they needed to curate, it is no wonder their first book signing event was six years after the project began. She thanked the many contributors and gave each a share of the credit for her award.
Rosemarie, a member of Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park, is the columnist and coordinator for the Friend’s bi-weekly column of historic stories for the Herald-Zeitung (2016-2022).
Rosemarie celebrated her 90th birthday on May 18, 2022. Her family has been in New Braunfels from its founding in the 1840s, and she has a life-time of wonderful stories to share with her community. Rosemarie loves studying and writing about our local history.
Rosemarie co-authored three additional local history books with her friend, Myra Lee Goff. They are “Kindermaskenball, Past and Present” (1993), “New Braunfels, Comal County, Texas” (1993) for the Sophienburg Museum and Archives, and “A Journey in Faith—the History of First Protestant Church, New Braunfels, Texas 1844-1995” (1994) for First Protestant Church.
Rosemarie’s personal history is full of accomplishment: On May 19, 2003, Rosemarie was commissioned the “Yellow Rose of Texas” by Governor Rick Perry, in recognition of her exceptional Community Service. She also received the Gold Medal for Texas History from the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. In 2013, Rosemarie received the City of the Prince Service Award given by the New Braunfels’ Parks Department. In 2018 a Red Oak Tree was planted on Gazebo Circle in Landa Park by the New Braunfels Garden Club in honor of their senior members, including Rosemarie Gregory and Arlene Seales for co-writing the book “New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People.”
On September 30, 2021, Rosemarie and her co-author, Arlene Krueger Seales, were further honored with ornate blue butterfly benches by the Parks Foundation and the Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park for their preservation efforts in writing the Landa Park Book (NBHZ Oct 4, 2021). The blue benches are installed at the Landa Family Memories Butterfly Garden in Landa Park. The mayor, Rusty Brockman, and representatives from the New Braunfels Park Foundation and the City of New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department gathered with friends and family in Landa Park to honor Rosemarie and Arlene. The refreshments were provided by the Friends for Landa Park organization.
Rosemarie, as a Stewart member of the Heritage Society, began the Docent program for the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture in the historic Breustedt-Dillen Haus, a 1858 fachwerk house in Heritage Village. She was the chairman of the Docent committee for three years and on the Docent Steering Committee for 5 years. She is a Chamber of Commerce Blue Coat and a member of the Comal County Conservation Society, the New Braunfels Garden Club, and the Sophienburg Museum and Archives where she worked with Iris Schumann for many years. Rosemarie served for eight years as the History Chairman of First Protestant Church, formerly known as the German Protestant Church. In that capacity she was responsible for maintaining the archives. Rosemarie organized a unique historic display each year and upon request gave tours of the church property while sharing its history.
Rosemarie served on the Comal County Historical Commission for almost 15 years. During that time she began and edited the “Looking Back” column in the Herald-Zeitung representing the CCHC and the Sophienburg Museum and Archives. Other members of the CCHC contributed to the column. Their source materials were the collections of the Zeitung and Herald-Zeitung at the Sophienburg Archives. That column continued for many years.
Rosemarie was also an active member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT), Ferdinand Lindheimer Chapter. During the time that Rosemarie served as President of the local DRT Lindheimer Chapter she began the yearly scholarship brunch that continues today to raise funds for high school senior scholarships in Comal County. She served on the DRT Board of Management for four years with two years as Historian General of the DRT. She also served for eight years as a member of the DRT Library Committee at the Alamo.
Tim Barker is President of Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park.
