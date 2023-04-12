The Sally M. Kingsbury Sarcoma Research Foundation is preparing to host its 16th and final rose sale to raise money for sarcoma cancer research.
The nonprofit was started in 2007 in honor of Sally Kingsbury, a New Braunfels High School teacher, wife, mother and master gardener who died in 2005 of soft tissue sarcoma cancer.
Participants can pick up their online orders or buy roses in person on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Braunfels Farmers Market at 186 S. Castell Ave. or from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gruene Market Days at 629 Hunter Rd.
Roses are also available for pickup or purchase at Gruene Market Days on Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Knockout Rose Sale offers five rosebush varieties at $30 each.
Participants can also sign up for additional donations or sponsorship levels.
The end of the annual rose sale does not mean the foundation’s work is done, said foundation board member Jan Kingsbury.
“We’re not shutting the foundation down,” Kingsbury said. “We just feel like we’ve saturated the market with the roses. We’re exploring other fundraising options, but in the meantime we still have our online presence, so individuals can continue to make donations.”
The group has raised more than $500,000 since the organization started.
Sally’s husband Tim Kingsbury said that former students of his late wife, as well as friends and family, have helped make fundraising events like the rose sale a success.
“It’s been a group endeavor,” he said. “The community has been awesome, just like New Braunfels is for everything.”
Order roses and learn more about volunteering at the rose sale at www.knockoutsarcoma.org.
