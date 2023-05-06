A Fox News poll result published on June 15, 2022 showed that Americans overwhelmingly favor new laws to reduce gun violence in the U.S.
88% of those polled supported requiring background checks on all gun purchases. Currently, buyers can acquire a gun without a background check from sellers who are not licensed gun dealers at gun shows and over the internet. Other results from the poll:
— 82% favored raising the legal age to buy assault weapons to 21. Several recent mass shootings have been done by young people under that age.
— 81% favored Red Flag laws that allow police to take guns away from people shown in a court hearing to be a danger to themselves or others.
— 81% favored requiring a background check for anyone purchasing ammunition.
— 77% favored a 30 day wait period for all gun purchases.
— 70% favored banning high-capacity ammunition clips.
— 63% favored banning assault weapons.
Texas passed legislation in the previous legislative session that allows anyone to carry a weapon in public without a permit — no training in gun safety or firing the gun needed.
We have already had 17 mass shootings in the U.S. since the beginning of 2023.
We know from recent history that each of the actions covered in the poll would have prevented one or more of the mass shootings. Banning assault weapons would prevent a large percentage of the mass shootings.
It’s hard to understand why our elected representatives to the Texas Legislature and in Congress refuse to take appropriate action that is supported by a majority of the people in the U.S. It’s fairly obvious that it has to do with fear of being opposed in primaries by candidates backed by NRA and gun manufacturer political donations.
Bob Dylan, when he wrote “Blowin’ in the Wind” as part of the civil rights movement in 1962, didn’t know his words would be equally appropriate in 2023.
“Yes, and how many times must a man look up before he can see the sky?
And how many ears must one man have before he can hear people cry?
Yes, and how many deaths will it take ’til he knows that too many people have died?”
