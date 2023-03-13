Kyle Mylius, founder and owner of Root Cellar Cafe, always knew he’d have his own business one day.
Now, Mylius has opened a second Root Cellar Cafe, located in New Braunfels, on the 18th anniversary of the original cafe in San Marcos.
Mylius started in the restaurant business when he waited tables at 17 years old and worked his way up to bartending. The Fort Worth native eventually moved to finish his education in San Marcos while working at a coffee shop.
With so much experience in the food and beverage industry, Mylius and his original partner, who opened her own coffee shop at a young age, decided to open up their own restaurant.
“We knew just enough to be dangerous at a very young age,” Mylius said. “We jumped in and spent several months trying to craft an original menu, and I always like to speak to the fact that people love our kind of eclectic tables and chairs and mix-and-match silverware … in the original restaurant … and that came out of, you know, a couple of broke kids trying to open a restaurant.”
Mylius said he and his partner would go to garage and estate sales to find furniture for their future restaurant. The furniture took up space in their apartment as they were curating the menu and looking for the right location.
The location the two found was a basement that had previously been home to a couple of other cafes and required remodeling.
After negotiations, the duo started fixing up the location and turned it into what local residents know and love as the original Root Cellar Cafe in 2005.
The new Root Cellar Cafe, and other restaurants in New Braunfels such as Rhea’s Ice Cream and Tin Top Burgers & Beer, are part of The Taproot Restaurant Collective.
Taproot was created by Mylius and Emily Malaya, who serves as the CEO, to serve as a management company to support their business partnerships.
Taproot helps its partners, such as the restaurant owner-operators or general managers, on the financial and HR side of business.
“We’re fortunate to have a payroll specialist, which most restaurants don’t have the luxury of,” Malaya said. “We’re able to sort of take all of these different functions into one place, to let the general managers who actually run these restaurants be on the floor talking to people, be with their employees motivating them, and I think it makes it better to the overall brand because of it. So we’re super excited to support each of our different restaurants in their personalities.”
Mylius added that the collective also helps small and independent restaurants with the harsh learning curve in the industry.
After all, Myluis himself is still learning with the ever-changing food industry and the opening of the second Root Cellar location.
Although Root Cellar originally opened in San Marcos, Mylius still called New Braunfels home. It wasn’t until 18 years later that Mylius got the opportunity to open Root Cellar in New Braunfels as well.
Where the New Braunfels location stands today used to be the location of New Braunfels Smokehouse.
Soon after the smokehouse property was listed, Mylius checked it out and knew it was special.
“Once you’re in this space and you walk around over those magical trees out there, it speaks to you,” Mylius said. “There’s an energy on this property that’s undeniable, in my opinion.”
Malaya received a call from Mylius about the location, and the two, along with a realtor, did a walk-through of the property. Much like Mylius, Malaya knew that this was the location for the restaurant.
According to Malaya, the process was made smooth by the Snyder family, the owners of the smokehouse. She said the family was supportive and kind, as they even offered to help keep the utilities on as long as they needed for remodeling.
When remodeling was done, which included turning a cooler into a private dining room and removing the drive-through to add extra space, another goal was also to use what had previously been there.
For example, the sliding door to the now-private dining room uses the old cooler doors. Additionally, some of the tabletops were made from old countertops, complete with marks from all the years of cutting up sausage and other meats.
Another nod to the smokehouse is seen in the cafe’s menu — one of the breakfast menu items is called “The Smokehouse Hash.” The dish uses sweet potatoes, red onions, red potatoes, kale that is sautéed with New Braunfels Smokehouse venison pork sausage and has a sunny side egg on top.
This dish, along with the rest of the menu, is based around scratch Americana; to Mylius, this means putting a gourmet and creative twist on simple foods while touching on fusion dishes as well.
Some of the other dishes include shrimp and grits that are topped with chorizo, as well as a shrimp and a beet burger that has micro greens, pesto mayo, goat cheese and a brioche bun.
For those who want to try some of the made-from-scratch menu items, the New Braunfels location can be found at 1090 I-35 Business Loop. The restaurant is in its soft opening phase, with a grand opening slated for the coming weeks.
Hours of operation can be found online at: http://rootcellarcafe.com/new-braunfels/nbhome.html .
