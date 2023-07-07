As summer brings in an influx of visitors who want to take in the historic feel of downtown New Braunfels or cool off at the river, they will also look for places to stay.
Although some may choose to stay at hotels, with family or possibly with friends, another option made available is short-term rentals (STRs).
From the coziest of casitas to the stateliest of houses, visitors can find refuge in the various STRs in New Braunfels.
However, a rigorous process and code of ordinances upheld by the city ensures that STR permits are given under the proper circumstances.
Before applying, the property owner of a prospective STR location must determine what zoning district their property resides in.
STRs, defined by the City of New Braunfels as “one- or two-family dwellings that are rented for overnight lodging for less than 30 days at a time,” are prohibited in residential areas or floodways within the city limits, no matter the zoning district.
Additionally, special use permits (SUPs) are needed in addition to the STR permit in all zoning districts where a duplex or single-family residence is being proposed — other than C-4, C-4A and C-4B resort districts.
Along with this outline, the occupancy limit is based on sleeping rooms and the number of baths.
According to Matthew Simmont, planning manager for the City of New Braunfels, these rules and regulations are to ensure safety.
“The priority reason for our permitting of short-term rentals is to ensure the safety of any occupants of the structures,” Simmont said. “Secondary is, is it appropriate in consideration of adjacent properties … and that’s what’s more closely evaluated, or more becomes the discretionary decision of city council to determine whether or not this is an appropriate location before that type of use.”
However, before the proposal is brought to the dais, permit applications are sent in through an online permit portal, along with the deed, site plan, floor plans, commercial liability insurance and an owner’s agent letter of authorization if needed.
Once the application is accepted, an application fee is due; the fee covers a fire inspection, technology and the application review. A fire inspection can be scheduled at this time as well.
The planning commission reviews the application, and if everything is set, the committee can recommend approval.
Afterward, the city council will read the proposal. After approving two readings, the property owner will receive their permit and permit decal, which must be displayed on the front of the rental.
Terry Fredrickson is one of numerous STR owners in Gruene who have gone through this process.
The casita he rents out, Gruene Livin’ Casita, sits idyllically on the Guadalupe River and is attached to his home.
“It is a blast living here ... it was a lot of hard work, but it’s a blast meeting people from different places that come to see Gruene Hall or come to float the river,” Fredrickson said. “If somebody wants to have an STR, or they want to have an investment property, follow the rules in your permits, but it’s a great place to do it because the environment is so conducive to tourism in general.”
Although Fredrickson is around for the needs of renters, he has put security measures in place, from security cameras outside the home to pass-coded gates and doors and motion-activated security lights.
Fredrickson making himself available to his guests and listening to reviews is a part of his ideology of ensuring guests are comfortable. Because of this, he advises STR owners to be wary of security that might infringe on guests’ privacy.
Along with adhering to guests’ needs, Frederick highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness and following the permit’s regulations.
Some regulations include yearly fire inspections and permit renewals.
“There’s a fiduciary responsibility on the part of the property owners to follow those regulations; otherwise … it will get out of hand,” Fredrickson said. “Either the property isn’t safe, or there’s too many people, or somebody is not playing by the rules and paying the city the taxes that they owe, and things like that.”
For those who believe an STR may be out of compliance, a STR complaint form can be filled out on the city’s website.
If recurring issues are not solved, the problem can be taken to city council to revoke the STR permit.
“I’ve not known any actually getting to that point,” Simmont said. “Fortunately, it seems like folks want to be as friendly and as workable as possible to … continue and not to be objectionable to others within the neighborhoods.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.