Rogelio “Rocky” Roberto Martinez Sr, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away peacefully among family on Thursday morning, April 6, 2023 at Ascension Seton-Hays Hospital in Kyle at the age of 42; following a tragic motorcycle accident that took place in New Braunfels, TX on the morning of Wednesday March 29, 2023.
Rocky was born on July 9, 1980 in New Braunfels TX to Pamela M. Moreno and the late Fernando F. Martinez Jr. He was a great son, brother, father and husband.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, cooking, figuring out how to fix things, making music and spending time with family. He was known for his unique laughter and his ability to see life in the simplest form. We will love, cherish and miss you always.
He was preceded in death by his father Fernando F. Martinez Jr., grandparents Estella and Enrique Martinez, and Juanita and Fernando F. Martinez Sr. Survivors include his wife Patricia Aviles; sons, Richard Aviles, Rogelio Martinez Jr, and Rudy Martinez; mother, Pamela M. Moreno; father Paulin Moreno; brothers, Fernando Martinez III and Leo Martinez; sisters, Pamela Nicole and husband Dennis Templeton Jr., and Estella Moreno and partner Gustavo Patiño. All of whom he loved and touched deeply.
Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. Please join us in celebrating his life. Visitation will be held from 4PM to 5PM for family only and from 5 PM to 9 PM for the public with a Rosary service beginning at 7:00 PM on Sunday April 16, 2023 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. There is an additional visitation on Monday April 17, 2023 from 8:30-9:30am followed by Church services which will take place at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. All services will end at the conclusion of the church service on Monday morning. Pallbearers are Richard Aviles, Rogelio Martinez Jr, Rudy Martinez, Xavier Salinas, Dennis Templeton Jr, Gustavo Patino, Joshua Maynard, Laquince Chamberlayne, Hector Sanchez and Brandon Venecia. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
