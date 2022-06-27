Following the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v. Wade, abortion-rights protesters gathered at Main Plaza during a last minute rally on Friday to express their grief over the loss of federal rights granted under the 1973 court ruling.
“We already knew it was coming, but to still hear it and it to be ruled by the Supreme Court — I was still in disbelief, but just deep grief,” said Becky O Shimek, an abortion-rights protester in attendance. “It (is) real now — it really happened versus this could happen, so the sense of despair, my sense of despair, the rally-goers sense of despair, and grief — that’s what was different.”
Those that stood in the blazing heat endured sweltering temperatures spiking to 102 degrees come the peak of the afternoon, but were not deterred from releasing their pain and anger, and the desperation for their voices to be heard.
That was before they had a small group of unexpected visitors.
Toward the end of the rally they were approached by an anti-abortion protester, who with two of his children in tow, was determined to voice his alternative stance on the dividing issue.
Going down the line of those wielding posters yelling statements like “my body my choice” and “healthcare is a human right,” anti-abortion protester, Andrew Gardner along with his son began questioning the rights of unborn children.
The exchange reached a heated point when protesters felt threatened by the man expressing an alternative viewpoint and the cops were eventually called to deescalate the situation, but not before Gardner was given a chance to voice his side of the contentious argument.
Gardner, a father of six, had just spent time trying to help people, including children, leave Afghanistan — a cause that weighed heavily on his heart — when he stumbled upon the rally while walking downtown with his children, and witnessed the protesters shouting, and following his son to the plaza, chose to engage.
“We could have a discussion, you know, and the only way for me to engage is to go back, you know,” Gardner said. “Then it’s just more screaming until one walks away. We think somebody walking away for them or for me is a win? Nobody wins when we walk away.”
Before the officer left the scene, Gardner, who said he only wanted to have a conversation with those opposed to his opinion on the matter, was calmly greeted by Shimek, and the two respectfully shared their stories — both rife with similar grief over current events.
“At that moment, seeing him face to face, I just felt compelled,” Shimek said. “I think that instead of just wanting to tear his head off, I just thought … how do I try to get him to at least try to respect our right (to speak out) just as much as his right?”
While acknowledging their mutual rights to exercise freedom of expression, Shimek explained that herself, along with her fellow protestors, were going through a lot of pain and needed time and space to peacefully voice that to others.
Still raw from his own experience with people suffering in Afghanistan, which had clouded his perspective, he turned to apologize for her loss, Gardner said.
The experience left Gardner with a deep sense of empathy to the protester’s plight and a realization that the two shared more in common than he previously thought, he said.
“Just as I do not trivialize the lives of the unborn, I understand that very few of those on her side approach the decision to abort a child trivially either,” Gardner said. “We agreed that this was a time for us to support one another.”
Forming a mutual respect for one another led Gardner and his children to shake the hands of each protester at the rally and thank them for standing up for their beliefs.
“Here’s an opportunity for democracy — you’re seeing democracy in action,” Shimek said. “The guy wanted to apologize and that never happens … especially in this area, for someone to actually turn around and say, ‘hey, I’m sorry’ … and say ‘I understand y’all are in a lot of pain right now (doesn’t come around very often).”
Gardner walked away from the encounter with a sense that it is important now that abortion is no longer federally legalized, for communities to come together and move forward, listen to each other, empathize with one another and treat each other with civility and respect regardless of beliefs.
The loss of Roe v. Wade removed the power of the federal government to prevent states from making laws that limit the rights of women to make decisions about their bodies in regards to terminating a pregnancy for medical or personal reasons.
In a few weeks, trigger laws in Texas will go into effect that will ban abortions in the state after fertilization unless it is to save the life of the pregnant person.
