The ‘80s is alive and well in New Braunfels this weekend — everything from the teased hair of glam rockers to the loud fashion is on full display as members of the New Braunfels Performing Arts take on the musical Rock of Ages at The Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre.
“We’re doing it because me and my set director, we graduated in the ‘80s and we love this music,” said Sherry Bettersworth, artistic director of New Braunfels Performing Arts and the show’s director. “This has been a show that we’ve wanted to do so badly … and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Set to some of the classic rock songs that defined the decade, Rock of Ages takes place during the dying rock scene at a bar struggling to stay afloat. The musical follows several eccentric characters as they attempt to save the bar from ruin while one character finds love amidst his journey to becoming famous.
“I really love all the characters in the show a lot,” said Garrett Bettersworth, who plays the bar owner Dennis. “The (characters) give me the freedom as an actor to kind of go and expand them and be really loud and bombastic, but also really genuine and real at some points.”
High-energy musical numbers, including “I Want to Rock” by Twister Sister, “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi and “Nothin’ But a Good Time” by Poison accompany the acting performances by the 20-member cast to provide a feeling of nostalgia for theater-goers.
The nostalgia for ‘80s teens and adults is cranked up a notch by the bold costumes with articles of clothing such as fishnets, crop tops and denim that look like they were ripped straight out of someone’s closet. The atmosphere is topped off with over-exaggerated makeup that any hair band would proudly rock.
“Everything is thrifted (for) our outfits,” said Dylan Aleman, who plays aspiring musician Drew in the show. “We just had a fun time going around downtown New Braunfels, driving around listening to the show’s songs, and having fun going into different stores picking it out.”
The stage utilizes a second-story platform and a miniature stage on the main stage to set the tone for a show meant to thrill and entertain audiences. Enhanced by musical instruments as props, the soundtrack is supported by supercharged dance moves that one would find in any rock and roll music video in the ‘80s, which the choreography was heavily influenced by.
“It’s very ‘80s inspired,” said Devin Towery, who helped with the choreography for the musical and lends her acting chops to the show. “I personally looked at the original broadcasts and a lot of music videos and that was really fun. I thought it was gonna be hard (because) I’m mostly ballet trained … but actually it turned out better than I expected.”
The show is stacked with performers who have dance and theater backgrounds and have devoted their evenings three days a week for four hours for the last six weeks rehearsing in the theater group’s humble studio space to bring the show to life.
However, performance space can be difficult to come by for the theater company, which was formed in 2012.
Without a proper theater, the group has had to rely on the few stages available in New Braunfels such as The Brauntex and the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center and only for the days leading up to showtime.
With The Brauntex expanding its entertainment, the registered nonprofit, which puts on roughly 10 shows a year, is fearful that they won’t be able to put on the same amount of shows that they’ve done in the past and they find themselves in desperate need of a theater of their own.
But the show must go on.
From the music, costumes and style of its cast to breaking the fourth wall and plenty of adult humor, the show encourages audience participation for an entertaining show experience while serving up a heap of ‘80s nostalgia.
“It’s a cool way to share an experience with your parents that you weren’t there for,” Garrett Bettersworth said. “We’re bringing it back to the old days. If you lived in that time you’ll definitely have some flashbacks.”
The curtain rises on Rock of Ages at The Brauntex starting Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 30 before wrapping up with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online through The Brauntex’s website or can be purchased on the theater group’s website.
To find out more information about the theater company, find upcoming shows or to support them on their journey to find a permanent location, please visit https://nbperformingarts.com/.
