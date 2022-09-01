“You can’t get them off the dance floor,” said Mary Helen Esqueda, Dance Party Chair of Rock Haus Foundation.
Whether the DJ is playing “Macarena,” the chicken dance song, or George Strait’s “Ocean Front Property,” feet are grooving and the crowd keeps growing every other month at a dance party at The Village Venue at Creekside.
Hosted by Rock Haus Foundation, the dance parties offer a place for special needs adults to socialize and just have fun. The mission of Rock Haus Foundation, a 501 (c)(3), is to support improved opportunities and quality of life for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Comal County.
The inaugural dance took place in February of this year and the dance parties are continuing to grow in popularity.
Esqueda serves as the dance party chair and as board secretary with Rock Haus Foundation. She and her 20-year-old son, Vincent Esqueda, were attending dances for special needs adults in San Marcos.
“He has a dual diagnosis of Down syndrome as the primary and autism as the secondary. He was really enjoying the dances in San Marcos. With New Braunfels growing the way that it is, I thought we really needed to bring the dances to New Braunfels,” Esqueda said.
Sponsors helped make the dances a reality.
Participants from Comal County and the surrounding area attend the dances with their families or caregivers, or sometimes attend solo or with dates.
Balloon arches and other decor welcome guests who are also invited to enjoy goodies at the snack bar or to get silly at the photo booth.
Each dance is a themed dance.
“Our last dance was Hawaiian luau theme,” Esqueda said.
Entire families dressed up in Hawaiian-themed clothing. Guests participated in a limbo contest and enjoyed party favors. About 200 were in attendance.
“They love the music, and they love to dance,” Esqueda explained.
The Oct. 21 dance will not disappoint, as it will include a Halloween theme.
“Costumes are encouraged,” Esqueda said.
In December, Rock Haus is hoping to host a banquet as part of the dance party.
“There is not a whole lot for this group to do in our community. This is a couple of hours when they can let loose and have fun. You can just watch the joy in their eyes when they are at these dance parties. They really look forward to it,” Esqueda said.
“This is one of the ways we provide opportunities and activities for this population,” said Christine Pfaff, who serves as board treasurer for Rock Haus Foundation. “They like to see each other on a regular basis.”
Rock Haus also hosts vendor tables at the events for local resources to provide information about their services for the special needs community.
The dance parties are open to adults 18 and older who are special needs, their families and their caregivers in Comal County and the surrounding area.
The next dance party takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at The Village Venue at Creekside. Costumes are encouraged.
There is no admission cost, but participants are asked to send an RSVP to info@rockhausfoundation.org or by calling 1-817-266-6833.
Learn more about Rock Haus Foundation, or serving as a sponsor of dance parties, at www.rockhausfoundation.org.
