Robert Leal Gonzales

With broken hearts we announce the departure of our Husband, Dad, Brother, and Friend. He peacefully departed our earthly realm to be received with open arms by our Father God Almighty. He was born to Ferman and Carmel Gonzales.
He is survived by his loving wife Sabas L. Gonzales, 3 children: Carmen Gillespie (Michael), Robin Gonzales, and Robert Gonzales (Kate), 4 grandchildren: Jonathan and Michaela Gillespie and Gage and Noah Gonzales, 3 sisters: Janie Balles (Paul), Amada Saenz (Robert), and Vicky Brosig.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother (Ebaristo Gonzalez), and 2 sisters (Aurelia Longoria and Maria Gonzales).
He was a Vietnam Veteran who served proudly for the Army and the National Guard.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Visitation will be at Sunset Memorial Oaks (New Braunfels) from 10am to 11am, with a memorial service and reception to follow at Church in the Wildwood, 227 Charter Oak Dr, in Canyon Lake (Startzville), Texas, from 11:30am until everything concludes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church in the Wildwood or Christus Hospice of San Marcos.
