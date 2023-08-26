Robert “Bob” Keith Dickinson, husband, father, grandfather, brother and son, passed away on August 18th, 2023 at the age of 72. Bob is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Keith Dickinson, mother Betty White Dickinson, brother Barry Dickinson and loving wife of 43 years, Kathy Simpson Dickinson. Bob will be forever remembered by his sister Debra Dickinson; his children Jennifer Jacobs, Emily Briggs, Samantha Bryan, Zachary Dickinson; and his grandchildren Jane and Elizabeth Briggs, Ethan Jacobs, Greyson and Violet Dickinson.
Bob was born in Providence, Rhode Island on February 22, 1951 to Betty and Keith Dickinson. He grew up in a loving home and moved to Houston where he joined community theater, Town and County Playhouse, and met Kathy, the love of his life. They married June 21, 1975 in Houston and raised four children in San Antonio and then Helotes, TX through hard working attitudes and silly smiles. Bob and Kathy were partners in life, parenting, as well as business in creating many successful ventures. Bob developed a cutting-edge software program in the 1990’s for managed care services which is still in use today. As a long time resident of Helotes, Texas, Bob supported the community by contributing time to local school activities. He enjoyed spending time with family, camping, computer programming and being Santa. Bob became a professional Santa Claus in 2006 to the delight of children and families across central Texas, along with his Mrs. Claus, Kathy. He was a member of Lone Star Santas, served as the official Santa of the San Antonio Christmas River Parade, the USAA Christmas parties, and also Marriott Hotels in San Antonio.
