Thrown beer cans, hot oil injuries, gunshots into the air, and wristbands stolen from the city’s pool — New Braunfels police officers saw it all over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
It began with two larcenies on Friday when police said $2,500 in gift cards were taken from a drugstore, with the suspect still at large.
Later, police arrested a woman suspected of using a stolen credit card for $2,000 goods and services at a car dealership. David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said that woman was arrested and charged with credit and/or debit card abuse and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Things picked back up on Sunday afternoon when around 4 p.m. a man was able to wrangle about 100 admission wristbands to the Landa Park Aquatic Complex, Ferguson said.
“The guy threatened the worker, and that made it a robbery,” he said. “By the time police got there, he was gone.”
Police were called to McKenna Avenue and Oasis Street for reports of shots fired around 7:27 p.m. on Sunday.
Ferguson said a group of individuals fired shots into the air as they were leaving Cypress Bend Park, in back of the Main Library. He said police believe members of the same group, minutes later, fired shots into the air near Prince Solms Park.
“We responded to both locations but they were gone when we got there,” Ferguson said.
Around 7:52 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a fight in progress in the 400 block of North Seguin Avenue. Ferguson said a woman was charged with public intoxication and bodily injury assault. At 8:37 p.m. they returned to the same location, where a man that had been involved in the earlier disturbance was also charged with public intoxication.
Around 8:41 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 6100 block of Daisy Way.
“We got a report of an intoxicated female, and we made contact with her outside the residence,” Ferguson said.
“There were others who wanted to leave the residence and we were trying to facilitate that when the woman became belligerent with officers and was causing a scene.
“She was given several chances to calm down but she refused to comply. When officers attempted to take her into custody, she resisted and kicked an officer and then threw a beer can at the officer,” he said.
The 41-year-old woman from New Braunfels was taken to Comal County Jail, where she was charged with assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, search or transport, and public intoxication.
Around 8:51 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 300 block of Spring Meadow for a report of a disturbance between a man and woman.
“Officers arrived and determined they were in a verbal disturbance that escalated into a physical disturbance,” Ferguson said. “The female struck the male in the head with a wrench and had thrown hot oil on him.”
Ferguson said the man, 28 of New Braunfels, suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene. The woman, 26, also from New Braunfels, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
At 9:14 p.m. Monday, police arrested a Fort Worth woman during a disturbance at the Fairfield Inn in the 1400 block of Interstate 35 North.
“Police made contact with a female in the lobby area,” Ferguson said. “She was belligerent and uncooperative, and was arrested for interference with public duties, resisting arrest, search or transport and public intoxication, and was taken to county jail.”
