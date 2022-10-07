Randy Hammons starts his day the same way he has since he was young — ready to face the world with a great attitude knowing it’s going to be a wonderful day.
The only difference now — Hammons can’t walk and hasn’t for the last year.
“We’re past the one year part (of not walking), and that doesn’t stop me now from being happy — it never has,” Hammons said. “I had so many things wrong with me … but you know what, I survived and I’m still alive.”
It all started when Hammons contracted COVID-19 in June 2021 — exhibiting severe symptoms such as numbness in his feet, respiratory distress and difficulty swallowing.
Then things took a turn for the worst.
“I woke up at five in the morning, or about four in the morning, on the Fourth of July, and I said, (to my wife), ‘please take me to the hospital. I don’t think I’m gonna make it,’” Hammons said.
The local small business owner was admitted to the Emergency Room where medical staff confirmed the presence of COVID-19 and as a result had developed pneumonia in both his lungs.
What the 61-year-old didn’t expect was to be simultaneously diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) — an inflammatory disorder affecting the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord.
Symptoms of GBS include numbness, weakness and paralysis of limbs such as legs, arms and primary muscles needed to breathe.
According to GBS-CIDP Foundation International, causes of GBS are unknown, but 50% of cases are brought on by viral or bacterial infections.
On the fourth day of Hammon’s hospital stay, he briefly died.
Hammons managed to survive and woke a week later — slightly disoriented and breathing with the help of a ventilator.
“When I woke up I was thinking I was going to be fine, everything’s good, and I was talking,” Hammons said. “I thought things were going pretty good, but I didn’t realize how messed up I still was — then things went downhill from there.”
GBS attacked his nervous system resulting in complications to the functions of vital organs including the heart and lungs. Doctors caught it and intervened before it could take his life.
With his life spared, Hammons woke to a shocking discovery — he was paralyzed from the waist down.
“When they told me I was paralyzed I thought it was a dream — there’s no way I could be paralyzed,” he said. “I’m gonna go to sleep and wake up and I’m not going to be paralyzed — this cannot be happening to me. Then I woke up and it was real.”
Once Hammons came to grips with his new reality, he realized he could live a relatively normal life and care for himself even though he would most likely be confined to a wheelchair.
But the fight for his life wasn’t over.
Unable to speak and move his hands, Hammons battled double pneumonia for several months.
During his long stay under medical supervision, Hammons coded three times.
Hammons had stared down death numerous times, but knew it wasn’t time for his story to end — through his faith he fought his way back.
One thing that kept him alive was his wife, who has been right beside him — refusing to leave his side.
“There were these thoughts going through my head that I’ve failed (my wife) — that I can’t die and leave her all alone to have to deal with the crazy world all by herself,” Hammons said. “I didn’t prepare for this happening to me and prepare her better for being able to deal with the things that we dealt with together in life, as a team. I didn’t prepare her better for having to go it alone.”
After enduring 286 days in six different hospitals and two rehab centers — Hammons returned home able to speak with limited use of his hands.
The couple is taking Hammons’ recovery one day at a time.
While Hammons still experiences extreme pain, he continues to persevere with help from his wife, who has taken on the role of full-time caregiver.
Throughout the experience, Hammons has never lost sight of himself — remaining the positive, humorous, fun-loving, individual he’s always been.
Medical professionals say Hammons will walk again — his sole determination is to make it happen.
“I can’t walk and I can’t stand — I can’t even stand up on my own, but I’m close,” Hammons said. “I’m going to be walking soon … I don’t care if my hands are still messed up and they hurt all the time — I don’t care if they do that for a long time. I want to walk.”
While Hammons continues to make strides in his recovery, the family is asking for help to support his fight against GBS. To make a donation visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-randy-beat-covid-and-fight-neuropathy?utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.