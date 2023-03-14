Wastewater infrastructure repairs by New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) began on March 13 in the 1100 block of West San Antonio Street between Hickory Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
To make sure the NBU workers are safe, the West San Antonio Street section that will undergo repairs will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The repairs will continue until Thursday, March 16.
Due to the closure, traffic will be detoured from West San Antonio Street to South Hickory Avenue; the route will move traffic to Cross Street, to Walnut Avenue and then back to West San Antonio Street.
Businesses and residents will have access to the area during these closures. Drivers should expect posted detour routes, as well as barriers.
As long as weather conditions are favorable, the repairs should be done as scheduled.
Moreover, NBU is continuing to make headway on the Castell Avenue East 24-inch Water Line Project. The project, located downtown, will enhance infrastructure and increase water transmission capacity and reliability by substituting the old water lines.
Replacing the old water lines will help to reduce water main breaks; this, in turn, will mean a decrease in long-term repair costs and fewer maintenance events.
If the weather allows it, the project is set to be completed by May of this year.
As the project progresses, there will be intersections with 24-hour closures on particular days. This is to allow D. Guerra Construction to install the water line components.
Butcher Street and Castell Avenue will be closed throughout Wednesday, March 14 through March 15.
Then, Garden Street and Castell Avenue will be closed on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.
Additionally, Coll Street and Castell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, March 22.
Lastly, there will be a partial lane closure on San Antonio Street at the intersection at Castell Avenue to Main Plaza; these closures will be from Thursday, March 23 to Friday, March 24. Despite this, traffic in both directions will continue to flow.
Drivers should also expect both barriers and posted detour routes for these closures.
To aid locals, NBU launched its Traffic Impacts Map geographic information system in January. The map highlights various road construction events, such as road, lane and intersection closures that could affect travel.
Furthermore, the map provides details on capital improvement projects under construction, as well as closures, project budget amounts, project benefits and when the projects are scheduled to be completed.
Over the next five years, NBU plans to invest $871 million in 153 projects.
NBU works to repair, maintain and improve infrastructure in order to provide reliable service into the future, according to NBU Chief Strategic Communications and Security Officer Melissa C. Krause.
Because of this, Krause said these projects could affect traffic, and the map helps the community understand why the closures are needed.
The Travel Impacts Map can be viewed online at nbutexas.com.
