New Braunfels crews and contractors are continuing water line realignment work this week in the area of East South Street and South Central Avenue.
Upon completion, the $425,000 project will improve the area’s aging water infrastructure in connection with the city completing its roadway project.
Installation of the water lines at Central Avenue and South Street, initially scheduled for completion in mid-August 2022, has been extended to Sept. 2.
“Repairs to aging infrastructure required additional work and materials to complete the project. Roadways will remain closed to thru-traffic during construction,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief strategic communications and security officer. “However, vehicular access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times. Minor detours may be required for short periods of time during water line and customer service line tie-ins.”
Until Wednesday, NBU contractor MGC will close the inside eastbound lane of Common Street to replace a valve located at the intersection of Common Street and Central Avenue.
The project includes relocating and replacing about 900 linear feet of the existing six-inch water line between South Union Avenue and South Houston Avenue with an eight-inch water line.
Part of this project involves relocating about 100 linear feet of the existing eight-inch water line from the East South Street intersection toward Common Street.
NBU provides up-to-date traffic impacts for projects at nbutexas.com/current-construction-impacts-and-road-closures and on its Facebook and Twitter social media channels.
