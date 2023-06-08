Riverside Pride is hosting the NBTX Pride at the Comal County Fairgrounds on June 10 this year.
According to Riverside Pride President Russell VanHoose, the organization was created in 2017, with the pride event starting in 2019.
River City Advocacy initially reached out to the organization to help put on NBTX Pride, known as a Pride block party at the time, but COVID-19 initially hindered the event’s comeback the following year.
The event’s reins were fully handed over to Riverside Pride right before the 2021 festival.
“That year, we expected about 300 people, and 800 people showed up in 2021,” VanHoose said. “Last year, we were expecting … 800 because that’s what came last year, and it was such an anomaly … 1,800 people showed up, so the support for the LGBT community is here.”
As this weekend’s festival is quickly approaching, the organization hopes to hit the mark of 2,000 in attendance.
Although the attendee numbers have grown, VanHoose says the event setup has remained the same.
This Saturday, attendees can expect performances from artists such as The Oliver Experiment, School of Rock, Clever Name Band, Zach Talbert Band, Cedars and Maddie and the Deadnames.
Additionally, vendors, food trucks, drag performances and other activities will be available at the day-long event.
The free, family-friendly event will also have a kids zone, bounce houses, face painting, games and a PG-13+ area that will be blocked off.
“I think everybody has really enjoyed the fact that we are family-friendly,” VanHoose said. “None of the performances are explicit or anything like that, and so, I think people feel good about that, and that’s been a draw for us.”
Everyone, no matter their race, sexuality or age, is more than welcome to stop by and know that space is available to express themselves authentically.
After all, Riverside Pride’s mission is to advocate, connect and support the LGBTQ+ community in the New Braunfels area.
“We want people to know that we’re here and that we’re willing to work with anybody,” VanHoose said.
Those interested can stop by the fairgrounds at 701 Common St. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in order to take part in the celebration and festivities.
