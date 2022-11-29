What was once an industrial site along the Comal River in New Braunfels is now a thriving landscape of native grasses and trees and clear, bubbling springs.
Headwaters at the Comal, a New Braunfels Utilities initiative to restore the 16-acre site on Klingemann St., is about to start a second phase that will bring that work to life for the community.
Jack Downey, the Headwaters program and restoration coordinator, said the area sits right on the edge of both the Blackland Prairie and the Edwards Plateau.
“We get a really unique palate of plants and animal life in that overlap zone,” he said.
The site was once NBU’s electrical and water operations base.
Trucks and storage equipment lined the acres of asphalt and concrete.
The first phase of the Headwaters project removed those materials to prevent stormwater runoff pollution from entering the river.
“Now we have a series of berms and swales in a meandering pattern through the site that allow for some of that pollution to naturally be filtered out of the water,” Downey said.
Rich soil and native grasses help hold the landscape together.
“Some of our native grasses have roots that go 10, 12, even 14 feet deep,” Downey said. “It takes a long time, but over time they help rebuild that soil.”
NBU still has water pumps, wells and a storage tank on site.
But now, Downey said, any overflow from the system is diverted through the grasslands.
“It used to go directly to the springs, and it was treated water with chlorine — not good for the fish and the other invertebrates,” he said.
Headwaters works with neighboring properties to help slow the water and sediment down on the hillsides leading to the river with rock dams and berms.
The project’s second phase, slated for an early 2023 start, will redo the entryway.
Community education spaces and an exhibition area will house archaeological finds discovered during the restoration work.
A third phase will install a water reuse demonstration area.
Volunteers can get their hands dirty with several projects each week — planting and caring for native grasses and trees, removing invasive plants, collecting native seeds and maintaining trail paths.
The restoration work is not without challenges.
Deer and the occasional beaver tend to munch on everything that’s planted, and alternating droughts and floods can wreck the sensitive landscape.
“It’s either feast or famine with the water out here,” Downey said.
Some of the site’s infrastructure dates back to the 1930s, including a spring-fed well that once served the city’s drinking water supply.
Headwaters has classes and workshops for children and adults.
Visitors can access the trails and riverside site for a $5 day fee or a yearly membership.
Learn more at headwatersatthecomal.com.
“We just keep plugging away at this work,” Downey said. “But it’s been really neat to see all the projects come together.”
