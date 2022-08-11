On Monday, New Braunfels City Council members approved the first reading of a rezoning and special use permit request that would allow a resort property on Sleepy Hollow Lane.
An approval after a second reading on Aug. 22 would allow owner Zero Rivers to develop the property located east of Gruene Road on the west side of Sleepy Hollow Lane with cottages, cabins, condos, RVs, commercial parking and supporting structures.
The property is currently zoned as an “R-2” Single-family and Two-family District. A special use permit can be requested to allow a land use not allowed in the base zoning district. Still, the city can impose conditions to ensure compatibility, protect neighborhood character and ensure orderly development.
However, 80% of the nearly 20-acre tract is located within the Guadalupe River floodway and 1% annual chance floodplain, triggering various plans, requirements and development standards.
The property is located near the Guadalupe River, known as a flash flood area where there is a history of little warning of rising water, which could make most of the property environmentally vulnerable for permanent residential or commercial structures.
And that has some neighbors concerned about what may happen during future flood events.
“To allow development in the floodway is contrary to everything the city has done in the past 20 years…,” Ted Meadows said. “We are not against safe development on the applicant’s property…but the floodway and the flash floods are a reality that is not going away as much as we hoped it would. Our whole neighborhood is in the floodway. I wish it wasn’t.”
Other neighbors expressed support for the proposed development. One woman stated she trusted the ownership to make the area as safe as possible, describing owner Shane Wolf and his team as “honest, hardworking businessmen.”
Under regulations, recreational vehicle placement is prohibited in the floodway. RVs in the floodplain must be “road ready,” and utility improvements within the floodplain must meet minimum flood protection measures.
“There has been a lot of different discussion in regards to this development over the past handful of months,” said Applicant TJ Grossi of Schumann Consulting. “We sat down with our civil engineer. We talked about what was going to be required during building permitting and development in the floodway. We discussed what would actually create…more of a safety zone from what the city’s minimum floodway standards are — elevation, location on the property.”
A floodplain development permit is required for this proposed commercial development if plans call for any structures within the floodway or 1% annual floodplain.
Any development in a floodway designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency requires a flood study showing the proposed structures will not create a rise in floodwaters and will not create any adverse impacts upstream or downstream.
Under regulations, all utilities, mechanical equipment and permanent structures must be two feet above base flood elevation.
Permanent structures must be anchored and designed by an engineer to be able to withstand the hydrostatic forces of adverse flood events.
Paving for parking is not required to be elevated but must be reviewed through floodplain development permits and require No Rise and No Adverse Impact certification.
Any development in the FEMA designated 1% annual chance floodplain also requires a review process for a floodplain development permit.
Permanent structures in the floodplain must also be elevated two feet above base flood elevation and anchored to withstand the hydrostatic forces of adverse flood events. Utilities and mechanical equipment must be elevated two feet above base flood elevation.
RV parks in the community that are in floodplains and near floodways must incorporate and adopt formal emergency evacuation plans.
Even if the council gives a second reading approval, the applicant and developer will still need to navigate through all the FEMA regulations and city requirements before obtaining a building permit.
In addition to residential buffers, lighting and noise regulations required in the zoning ordinance, all non-residential development standards such as tree protection, residential buffering and architectural design standards would apply.
Other requirements include a ban on campfires or open fires unless permitted by the New Braunfels Fire Department and a prohibition on outdoor large group activities between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m.
In addition, no vertical structures can be constructed within 150 feet of the northeast residentially zoned properties and within 100 feet of Sleepy Hollow right-of-way.
“We wanted to create a little more space from any vertical structures that would be going on to this property,” Grossi said. “We thought it was the best way to mitigate any vertical structures on this property from creating an impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.