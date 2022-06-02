When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in early 2020, president Donald Trump declared a public health emergency.
The emergency declaration provided millions of Americans with access to food assistance programs during a time of economic uncertainty and rampant unemployment.
After months of extending the emergency order, which opened up food assistance eligibility to more families in need, benefits are due to expire in July.
Previously eligible participants are set to lose out on over $80 a month of food benefits through programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during a time when product and service inflation is running high.
The San Antonio Food Bank, which helps supply food to food pantries in 29 counties in South Texas, including Comal County, is now bracing themselves for the thousands of households that will no longer receive vital access to benefits through federal food assistance programs and turn to food pantries to help feed themselves and their families.
Accompanied by the rising cost of fuel, supply chain shortages of items like infant formula creating a crisis of demand, and the war in Ukraine interrupting the production of food staples like wheat and flour it creates the recipe for a perfect storm, said Eric Cooper, the CEO and president of both the San Antonio and New Braunfels Food Banks.
“Just when we thought maybe we were coming out of a crisis, we really are dealing with some significant variables that could be with us for another year or so,” Cooper said.
Lately there has been a significant increase in the number of people arriving at the network of food banks Cooper oversees.
The food banks, which used to see about 60,000 people each week are now servicing an additional 9,000 to 10,000 a week due to the more than 20% rise in the cost of housing along with other costs associated with living in a rapidly growing area, according to Cooper.
The ever-changing economy has impacted more than just food for the food banks — fuel costs have soared over the last few months. The rising cost of gasoline is costing the CEO more than $10,000 a day to fuel the supply trucks that make it possible to stock the food banks.
Another major issue for food banks across the country is the shortage of poultry and eggs due to the bird flu affecting supply chains in over 20 states, including one county in Texas.The disruption in the supply creating a shortage has led to an increase in the cost of eggs, which was averaging $2.58 per dozen as of May 13.
With the impending expiration of extended food assistance benefits, kids who rely on reduced lunch programs getting out of school for the summer and the heat wave breaking record highs for the month of May affecting the costs of utilities, Cooper’s fears about being able to meet the demand for food bank services in the community might soon become a reality.
“What part of this has a silver lining — where’s the good news?” Cooper said. “I just think we are super anxious looking at all of these factors combined.”
Before the pandemic more than 17,000 people in Comal County were dealing with food insecurity accounting for just over 12% of the population according to hunger and poverty rates collected by Feeding America. Projected rates for 2021 place 14.4% of the county’s growing population at risk of food insecurity, which is expected to climb due to the unpredictable rising costs of living.
“Now we’re starting to come back up (from the pandemic), but when will we get back to kind of pre-pandemic levels of demand?” Cooper said. “I’d love to get even less than pre-pandemic (levels of demand). We were (sort of) screwed up before the pandemic and (the pandemic) screwed us up worse, but when can we work our way to where there’s no more hunger… but the reality is, we’ve got a long way to go.”
