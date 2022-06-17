Three months after a Comal County jury found him guilty of beating and robbing a rideshare driver in 2018, a judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison.
Joshua Elijah Limon, 22, found guilty of aggravated robbery in Judge Gary Steel’s 274th District Court last March, was sentenced by Steel earlier this week. First-degree felony convictions carry prison terms of between 5 to 99 years to life in prison and/or fines of up to $20,000.
Neither Joshua nor his older brother, Zion Jacob Limon, 25, testified during the guilt or innocence phase of the trial that lasted two days — testimony from the victim, police officers and investigators on March 15 and March 16, with the jury charge and two hours of deliberation following March 17.
“The jury’s verdict clearly demonstrates that the citizens of Comal County will not tolerate this type of behavior,” Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said following the trial. “The defense’s attempts to discredit the victim based upon his past poor choices did not excuse Joshua Limon’s dangerous and violent conduct when he robbed and pistol whipped the victim.”
Tharp said Limon’s actions in the Aug. 1, 2018 attack were followed by others that made him a continual threat to society. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Frazier, presented evidence that Limon, while out on $83,000 bond for the attack was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Feb. 10, 2019. New Braunfels police said Limon shot the 19 year-old victim seven times, including in the back of the head, in the heat of a verbal argument.
“The victim survived his injuries and testified at the punishment hearing that he underwent 17 surgeries and spent nine months in the hospital recovering,” Tharp said. “He suffered massive brain injuries and is still facing long-term physical health issues due to Limon’s violent and ruthless attack.”
During his stints in Comal County Jail awaiting trial on both charges, Joshua Limon received numerous discipline write-ups for breaking jail rules, Tharp said, including starting a fire and fighting with other offenders.
“ADA Frazier stated that even though Limon is young, he is very dangerous and asked Judge Steel to consider giving the defendant a lengthy sentence due to his escalation of violent behavior,” Tharp said.
The crime
Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2018 police called to a convenience store at the corner of Landa Street and Walnut Avenue encountered the victim. Now 31, the Marion man testified he was bloodied and robbed just minutes earlier at Braunfels Haus Apartments, three blocks away.
The victim said he was Zion Limon’s supervisor at the Amazon Distribution Center in San Marcos and said his ride for Zion was off the books from his being a part-time Lyft driver. He testified Zion Limon helped facilitate his other profession as a part-time marijuana dealer.
Now incarcerated in Guadalupe County awaiting trial on drug charges, the victim testified he didn’t initially know Joshua accompanied Zion inside his Kia Optima, where the two took turns beating him with handguns that were hidden in backpacks.
“The victim recalled the defendant stating ‘Give me your wallet…I want your wallet,’” Tharp said. “When NBPD officers arrived, they discovered the victim was bleeding profusely and there was blood on the door panel and driver’s side of the vehicle.”
Police tracked the suspects to their Braunfels Haus apartment. Through a window they saw the Limon brothers inside their shared unit, which had drugs in clear view.
In the 3½ hours to get a search warrant they verbally sparred with the suspects; the search turned up undocumented prescription medication and marijuana — with the possession charges enhanced by the drug-free zone surrounding nearby Seele Elementary School.
Cash inside the apartment and on Zion Limon was found with the victim’s DNA, but no backpacks or hoodies worn by the brothers were recovered.
“Limon threatened to shoot an officer with hollow points and told the officer that he would then proceed to stomp the officer’s face after he was dead,” Tharp said, adding Joshua, after he was charged and booked into the county jail, “was charged with the additional felony charge of harassment of a public servant after he spit on a corrections officer multiple times.”
Tharp thanked NBPD and Frazier, who prosecuted on behalf of the state.
Zion Limon now is awaiting a capital murder trial in Bexar County for the execution-style shootings of two men in May 2020.
“We do not plan to dismiss any of the charges pending against Zion Limon, but anticipate his capital murder case in Bexar County having priority over our pending criminal cases against him,” she said.
Zion Limon remains in the Bexar lockup under $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.