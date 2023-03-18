Richard Anthony Jasinski passed away in New Braunfels, Texas, and was born into Eternal Life on March 14, 2023. He was born to Edward Jasinski and Mary (Miloda) Jasinski on July 17, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois. He attended St. Roman Catholic School, St. Mary Minor Seminary in Crystal Lake (Illinois), and Loyola University.
He joined the United States Air Force in September 1953. While in the service, he received a Top Secret Clearance in Air Force Intelligence. He was stationed at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio; in Okinawa, Japan; and at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. While stationed at Kelly Air Force Base, he met Laurie Jo Sanders of New Braunfels, and they married on August 7, 1954.
He was honorably discharged in September 1957 and then made his home in New Braunfels. Richard attended St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. He practiced law in New Braunfels and the surrounding area for forty years. He served a term as president of the Comal County Bar Association, and of the Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Archdiocese of San Antonio. He also served multiple terms as president of the Comal County Sportsman Association, was a member of the New Braunfels Elks Lodge, and held membership of almost fifty years in the American Legion Comal Post 179. He was Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 4183.
Richard enjoyed music and played harmonica, guitar, and a little piano. With his great singing voice, he sang in a number of church choirs throughout the years. In the 1990s he led a band called The Roadrunners that included his son and daughter. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pinochle, swimming, having a booth at the flea market, and watching Westerns, football, and basketball.
His Catholic faith was very important to him, and he wrote two books on religious history and reflections—The Living God, The Eternal God, The King of Kings (2012) and The Lamb of God (2016).
Richard is survived by Laurie, his wife of 68 years; son Lawrence Joseph “Larry” Jasinski; daughter Laurie Eileen “Lei” Jasinski; and son-in-law Gary S. Hickinbotham. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Lorraine Irene Stephenson, and brothers Jerome, Edward, Leonard, Norbert, and Rev. Raymond Jasinski.
A Rosary and wake in his honor will be held at Lux Funeral Home on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 5pm to 8pm with the Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral Mass to celebrate his life will take place at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10 am. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery II on FM 482.
Donations in his honor can be made to Food For The Poor (www.foodforthepoor.org ; 800-487-1158). He was larger than life, fearless, generous, and kind. We love you! To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
